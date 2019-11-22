World Transmission & Distribution Equipment and Systems Market, 2018 & 2019-2028: Smart Grids, FACTS, HVDC Systems and Conventional Grid Development
Nov 22, 2019, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Market for Transmission & Distribution Equipment and Systems 2018 - 2028 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total global spend on T&D networks worldwide approaches $225 billion each year, and by 2028 this market will have grown to over $350 billion at today's prices.
Analysis of market trends for Smart Grids, FACTS, HVDC Systems and conventional grid development.
This report covers the entire Transmission and Distribution sector; traces the development to date and forecasts the future of each market worldwide over the next 10 years. The report is the result of an analysis of utility company capital expenditure plans, the performance and strategy of the major companies that manufacture and install the systems, and published and private data on the subject.
This report describes on a country-by-country basis, for 12 major product groups, the market composition. In addition to this the major country markets include an analysis of the electricity supply sector structure. The report extends to over 500 A4 pages with hundreds of tables giving detailed data on each market segment over time for each country.
The report includes:
- Installed network data on 150 national markets for transmission &distribution equipment and systems.
- Market values and growth rates for all product groups in each country, from 2010 to 2018 to 2028
- Market values and growth rates for all product groups sub-divided into Transmission and Distribution in each country, from 2010 to 2018 to 2028
- Profiles of the leading electrical T&D equipment manufacturers & installers in the region
- Leading manufacturers' sales and market shares in each region
- Background data - T&D line lengths, load data, GDP, country area etc.
The Product Groups:
- Power and Distribution Transformers - (Including pole-top but not GSU)
- Switchgear - split by voltage (1 - 50kV; 50 - 150kV; >150kV)
- Insulators, fittings and pylons - split by voltage level
- Transmission Lines - overhead lines split into transmission and distribution
- High Voltage Cables - insulated cables over 1 kV for utility use
- Converter/Inverter Equipment - Thyristors - IGCT's, MCT's, IGBT's, etc.
- Metering - smart meters at grid and consumer level
- FACTS Components - reactors, capacitors, SVC, etc.,
- Control Systems - control systems and relays
- Civil Engineering - ground works and civil engineering construction costs
- Engineering & Construction - design, engineering and turnkey contract costs
- Utility Engineering costs - ESC engineering and management inputs to costs to capital expenditure
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2rvku2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article