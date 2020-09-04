World Ultrasound Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025 with Company Evolution Matrix and Company Profiles

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultrasound Market by Technology (Diagnostic (2D, 3D, Doppler), Therapeutic (HIFU, ESWL)), Display (Color, B&W), Portability (Trolley, Compact, POC), Applications (Gynecology, Urology, Cardiology, Orthopedic), End user (Hospitals) - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ultrasound market is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2025 from USD 6.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Growth of the market is mainly attributed to the technological advancements; increasing incidences of target diseases; rising patient preference for minimally invasive procedures; and growing public and private investments, funding, and grants are driving the growth of the global ultrasound market. However, stringent government regulations may restrict the growth of this market to a certain extent in the coming years.

Therapeutic ultrasound technology segment to register significant growth, during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the ultrasound market is segmented into diagnostic ultrasound and therapeutic ultrasound devices. The therapeutic ultrasound segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Therapeutic ultrasound technologies include focused ultrasound and shockwave lithotripsy. The growth of this market is driven mainly by ongoing technological innovations in the field of focused ultrasound as well as the expansion of its application horizons.

The color ultrasound devices segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the ultrasound market, by device display, during the forecast period.

On the basis of the device display, the ultrasound market is segmented into black & white ultrasound and color ultrasound devices. The color ultrasound devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the benefits offered by these devices, such as better image quality and higher image resolution. Also, the growing availability of advanced color ultrasound devices, coupled with the continuous decline in product cost across major countries and expanding distribution networks of major manufacturers across emerging countries, are expected to support the growth of this market segment during the forecast period.

The trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the ultrasound market, by system portability.

Based on system portability, the ultrasound market is segmented into trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems, compact/handheld ultrasound systems, and point-of-care (PoC) ultrasound systems. In 2019, the trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems segment is expected to account for the largest market share due to the growing adoption of these systems across major markets (as a result of their increasing use in emergency care and acute care settings in hospitals and healthcare institutions).



Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the increasing healthcare expenditure across the region's major countries (especially India and China), growing public awareness about the therapeutic potential of ultrasound technologies, a continuous decrease in device costs (due to growing localized manufacturing and the presence of global market players), rising prevalence of target diseases, and the ongoing trend of device miniaturization.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Ultrasound Market, by Technology

7 Ultrasound Market, by Device Display

8 Ultrasound Market, by System Portability

9 Ultrasound Market, by Application

10 Ultrasound Market, by End User

11 Ultrasound Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Evolution Matrix and Company Profiles

Analogic Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Carestream Health

Chison Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

Clarius Mobile Health

Cura Healthcare

Esaote Spa

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medgyn Products, Inc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Mobisante, Inc.

Neusoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers Ag

United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

