World Vacuum Ovens Market Set to Reach $271.1 Million by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 7.2% During 2019-2024
Jul 04, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vacuum Ovens Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vacuum ovens market was worth US$ 178.7 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 271.1 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2024.
This report provides a deep insight into the global vacuum ovens market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Cole-Parmer, Memmert, MTI, Sheldon Manufacturing, Thermo Fisher, Accumax India, BINDER, Cascade TEK, ESPEC, Grieve, JEIO, SalvisLab Renggli, Shanghai Hasuc Instrument, Ted Pella and Yamato Scientific.
Market Drivers
The rise of the vacuum oven market largely relies on the legalised use of cannabis in considerable parts of the world and the commercialisation that materializes with it. For the legalised cannabis growers, vacuum ovens help them to process cannabis extract BHOs (Butane Hash oil). Through these vacuums, the growers get purified oil extract, along with a reduced risk of fire while performing the entire process.
The vacuum ovens are also used in the medical industry to remove chemicals that are possibly toxic to the human body. This process is essentially compelling for embedded medical devices like artificial heart valves, pacemakers and even joints.
In addition to this, these ovens are also used in order to comprehend how a device will react to the high vacuum environment of space, which makes them a viable equipment for the aerospace industry.
