World Vacuum Ovens Market Set to Reach $271.1 Million by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 7.2% During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vacuum Ovens Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vacuum ovens market was worth US$ 178.7 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 271.1 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global vacuum ovens market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Cole-Parmer, Memmert, MTI, Sheldon Manufacturing, Thermo Fisher, Accumax India, BINDER, Cascade TEK, ESPEC, Grieve, JEIO, SalvisLab Renggli, Shanghai Hasuc Instrument, Ted Pella and Yamato Scientific.

Market Drivers



The rise of the vacuum oven market largely relies on the legalised use of cannabis in considerable parts of the world and the commercialisation that materializes with it. For the legalised cannabis growers, vacuum ovens help them to process cannabis extract BHOs (Butane Hash oil). Through these vacuums, the growers get purified oil extract, along with a reduced risk of fire while performing the entire process.



The vacuum ovens are also used in the medical industry to remove chemicals that are possibly toxic to the human body. This process is essentially compelling for embedded medical devices like artificial heart valves, pacemakers and even joints.



In addition to this, these ovens are also used in order to comprehend how a device will react to the high vacuum environment of space, which makes them a viable equipment for the aerospace industry.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Vacuum Ovens Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.3 Manufacturing

5.8.4 Marketing

5.8.5 Distribution

5.8.6 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.10 Price Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 <_00_br />6.2 200-300

6.3 >300



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Home Appliances

7.2 Commercial Appliances



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Vacuum Ovens Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Cole-Parmer

10.3.2 Memmert

10.3.3 MTI

10.3.4 Sheldon Manufacturing

10.3.5 Thermo Fisher

10.3.6 Accumax India

10.3.7 BINDER

10.3.8 Cascade TEK

10.3.9 ESPEC

10.3.10 Grieve

10.3.11 JEIO

10.3.12 SalvisLab Renggli

10.3.13 Shanghai Hasuc Instrument

10.3.14 Ted Pella

10.3.15 Yamato Scientific



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ixrlo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

