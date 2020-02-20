World Vehicle Tracking System Industry, Forecast to 2026 - Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Key Players
Feb 20, 2020, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vehicle Tracking System Market 2020-2026 by Offering, System Type, Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global vehicle tracking system market is expected to reach $18.89 billion by 2026, representing a 2020-2026 CAGR of 18.5%.
In this report 2019, is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026. The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global vehicle tracking system market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints & Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global vehicle tracking system market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, System Type, Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.
Products
- Wired Trackers
- Wireless Trackers
- OnBoard Diagnostics Device & Advance Trackers
- Standalone Trackers
- Other Products
Services
- Integration & Deployment Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
Based on System Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Active Systems
- Passive Systems
Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Connectivity Technology
- Global Positioning System (GPS)
- Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS)
- Other Technologies
Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Satellite Tracking
- Mobile Tracking
- Cellular Tracking
- Other Applications
Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
Based on Vehicle Propulsion, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- ICE Vehicles
- Electric Vehicles
Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Construction
- Government
- Transportation and Logistics
- Retail
- Aviation
- Energy and Utility
- Other Verticals
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into The Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Technology, Application, and Industry Vertical over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global vehicle tracking system market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players (extra companies can be added upon request):
- AT&T Inc.
- Cartrack Holdings Limited
- Cisco Systems
- Continental AG
- Garmin
- Geotab Inc.
- IBM
- Inseego Corp.
- Nissan
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Spireon Inc.
- Teletrac Navman US Ltd.
- TomTom Inc.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7qka1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article