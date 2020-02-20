World Vehicle Tracking System Industry, Forecast to 2026 - Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Key Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vehicle Tracking System Market 2020-2026 by Offering, System Type, Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global vehicle tracking system market is expected to reach $18.89 billion by 2026, representing a 2020-2026 CAGR of 18.5%.



In this report 2019, is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026. The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global vehicle tracking system market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints & Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global vehicle tracking system market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, System Type, Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.



Products

Wired Trackers

Wireless Trackers

OnBoard Diagnostics Device & Advance Trackers

Standalone Trackers

Other Products

Services

Integration & Deployment Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Based on System Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Active Systems

Passive Systems

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Connectivity Technology

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS)

Other Technologies

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Satellite Tracking

Mobile Tracking

Cellular Tracking

Other Applications

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Based on Vehicle Propulsion, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

ICE Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Construction

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

Aviation

Energy and Utility

Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , and Sri Lanka )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into The Netherlands , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , Italy , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S. and Canada )

(U.S. and ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) RoW ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa )

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Technology, Application, and Industry Vertical over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global vehicle tracking system market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (extra companies can be added upon request):

AT&T Inc.

Cartrack Holdings Limited

Cisco Systems

Continental AG

Garmin

Geotab Inc.

IBM

Inseego Corp.

Nissan

Robert Bosch GmbH

Spireon Inc.

Teletrac Navman US Ltd.

TomTom Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

