World Vertical Garden Construction Market Trajectory & Analytics: Global Market Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vertical Garden Construction - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vertical Garden Construction estimated at US$821.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The Vertical Garden Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$222 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$328.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

A+ Lawn & Landscape

American Hydrotech, Inc.

ANS Group Global Ltd.

Biotecture Ltd.

Elmich Pte Ltd.

Ferntastica Gardens

Four Leaf Landscape Pvt. Ltd.

Fytogreen Australia

Green Roof Outfitters, Inc.

GreenWalls Bioengineering (HK) Limited (GWB)

GSky Plant Systems, Inc.

JKD HortiTech

LiveRoof Hybrid Green Roofs

LiveWall, LLC

Living Holmes Design

NatureGirl Solutions Pvt., Ltd. (GreenMyLife)

Nedlaw Living Walls

Rentokil Initial plc (Ambius)

Sage Vertical Garden Systems LLC

Sempergreen BV

SkALE Greenwall

The Greenwall Company

Treebox Limited

Vertical Garden Solutions (TrueVert)

Vertical Green Pte Ltd.

ZTC International Landscape Solutions (P) Ltd.

