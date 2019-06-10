NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Virology and Bacteriology Testing Market, 2019-2023: Emerging Opportunities in Americas, EMEA, APAC--A 69-Country Analysis--Supplier Shares and Strategies, Test Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Technology and Instrumentation Review

This unique 69-country survey provides data and analysis not available from any other published source. The survey is designed to assist diagnostics industry executives, as well as companies planning to diversify into the dynamic and rapidly expanding infectious disease testing market, in evaluating emerging opportunities and developing effective business strategies.

The report provides granular market segmentation analysis and forecasts for over 100 microbiology tests; profiles leading suppliers and recent market entrants with innovative technologies and products; reviews current instrumentation; evaluates emerging technologies; and offers specific opportunities and strategies for suppliers.

Rationale

The infectious disease testing is one of the most rapidly growing segments of the in vitro diagnostics industry, and the greatest challenge facing suppliers during this decade. Among the main driving forces is continuing spread of AIDS, which remains the world's major health threat and a key factor contributing to the rise of opportunistic infections; threat of bioterrorism; advances in molecular diagnostic technologies; and a wider availability of immunosuppressive drugs. Although for some infections the etiology is still a mystery, while for others the causative microorganisms are present in minute concentrations long before the occurrence of first clinical symptoms, recent advances in genetic engineering and detection technologies are creating exciting opportunities for highly sensitive, specific and cost-effective products.

Infectious Diseases Analyzed in the Report

AIDS/HIV, Adenovirus, Aeromonads, Bartonella, Blastocystis Hominis, Campylobacter, Candida, Carbapenemase, Chancroid, Chlamydia, Clostridium, Coronavirus, Coxsackievirus, Cryptosporidium, Cyclospora, CMV, E. Coli, Echovirus, Encephalitis, Enterovirus, EBV, Giardia, Gonorrhea, Granuloma Inguinale, Hantavirus, H. Pylori, Hepatitis, Herpes Influenza, Legionella, Lyme Disease, Lymphogranuloma, Malaria, Measles, Meningitis, Microsporidium, Mononucleosis, Mumps, Mycoplasma, Norovirus, HPV, Parvovirus, Pneumonia, Polyomaviruses, Pseudomonas, Rabies, RSV, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus , Rubella, Salmonella, Septicemia, Shigella, Staphylococci, Streptococci, Syphilis, Toxoplasmosis, Trichomonas, TB, Vibrio, West Nile, Yersinia.

Geographic Regions

Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America

Country Analyses

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, United Arab Emirates, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Market Segmentation Analysis

- Sales and market shares of major suppliers of infectious disease diagnostic products in major countries by test.

- Test and sales forecasts for 100 infectious disease diagnostic assays by country, individual test and market segment:

- Review of market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.

Current and Emerging Products

- In-depth examination of major diseases, including their etiology, current diagnostic tests, vaccines, drugs and market needs.

- Review of major analyzers used for infectious disease testing, including their operating characteristics, features and selling prices.

Technology Review

- Assessment of emerging diagnostic technologies and their potential applications for infectious disease testing.

- Companies developing or marketing infectious disease diagnostic products by individual test.

Competitive Assessments

- Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new products in R&D.

Opportunities and Strategies for Suppliers

- Emerging opportunities for new instrumentation, reagent systems, IT and other products with significant Market appeal during the next five years.

- Design criteria for decentralized testing products.

- Alternative market penetration strategies.

- Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Contains 2,300 pages and 947 tables

Companies Profiled

Competitive Assessments

- Abbott

- Affymetrix

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- Becton Dickinson

- bioMerieux

- Bio-Rad

- Cepheid

- Diamedix

- DiaSorin

- Eiken Chemical

- Elitech Group

- Enzo Biochem

- Fujirebio

- Grifols

- GSK Biologicals

- Hologic

- Leica Biosystems

- Lonza

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

- PerkinElmer

- Qiagen

- Roche

- Scienion

- Sequenom

- SeraCare

- Siemens Healthineers

- Takara Bio

- Thermo Fisher

- Wako

