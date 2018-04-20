World's Best Cookie Dough is Where Gourmet Taste Meets Pure Edible Dough in an Unbeatable Range of Flavors

NEW YORK, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no exaggerating the goodness that the newly launched World's Best Cookie Dough is spreading around. Located at Bleecker Street, Greenwich Village, New York City, the store offers over 50 varieties of sweet treats, making it a class apart from other cookie dough services. It is also the largest cookie dough store to come up in NYC. Besides providing Raw edible cookie dough, they also offer giant 6 oz cookies, Banana pudding, Cheesecake, Crazy Freakshakes, Cupcakes, Brownies, fried cookie dough, and even an extensive breakfast menu featuring cookie dough pancakes, cookie dough waffles etc.

Cookie Dough Cookies

The raw and sensuous appeal of cookie dough comes out when it's prepared with passion and authenticity. This wasn't the case until now, with most cookie dough sold around falling short of expectations. World's Best Cookie Dough thought this was unfair to our gourmet culture, and went ahead to create the finest cookie dough offerings possible based on a secret formula that replicates the exact flavors found in pure cookie dough.

Cookie dough is not mere cookie dough here! It's gourmet edible, bakeable and customizable. This dough is also vegetarian, and made in the same hygienic facility with pasteurized eggs and heat treated flour, the quality far exceeds that of other brands. And then there is the dazzling range of flavors.

Those yearning to try new flavors will be spoilt for choice. There is one for everyone, in all popular and conceivable flavors: Chocolate Chip, Brownie Cookie, Pumpkin Spice, Oatmeal Raisin, Salted Caramel… Not to forget, there are Crazy Freakshakes too, and baked cookies, ice cream, and cheesecakes stuffed with finger licking dough.

The best way to enjoy these delicatessens is to visit them at their flagship store at 164 Bleecker street in NYC. or for those away from NY can have them enjoyed in combo packs. World's Best Cookie Dough makes it easy to pick up one's favorite flavors in packs of four, six or twelve combo packs, with each flavor available in 8 oz size. Party orders are welcome and delicious treats are carefully packaged and shipped nationwide. The store can be followed on social media, and visitors can sign up for a newsletter to know what's cooking at World's Best Cookie Dough.

For more information, please visit: www.worldsbestcookiedough.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Worlds-Best-Cookie-Dough-1545901065484668/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/worldsbestcookiedough/

Media Contact:

Jordyn Chaffin

164 Bleecker Street

United States

Tel: 646-264-8475

Email: 193707@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-best-cookie-dough-is-where-gourmet-taste-meets-pure-edible-dough-in-an-unbeatable-range-of-flavors-300633565.html

SOURCE World's Best Cookie Dough

Related Links

http://www.worldsbestcookiedough.com

