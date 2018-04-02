World's First Wearable Brain Teaser - Mini Line Cube 2

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1Ae8hUjv7trPjYAdR3knyORlNTGWTxpqK

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1zffgGsUZSU89RqH8hfnAsQPiTDWBgADS

"The wearability and multiple solutions are the two fundamental elements that make MLC2 so unique as a brain teaser toy," says Teng Fu Hu, the MLC2 creator. MLC2 is made of aluminum alloy block and strung together using top-grade an elastic band, which enables it to be worn as a bracelet or used as a keychain. "MLC2 is a wonderful brain teaser for the logical thinkers, and the compactness makes it really convenient to just keep it in the pocket everywhere I go," says Eric Huang, a customer who has played with the MLC2 prototype.

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1ysLAZT_IHSJTZb-nbSONuxdu742PPEPc

For this Kickstarter campaign, on top of the 6 basic colors, Metal Art is offering MLC2 in all 32 World Cup 2018 participating countries' flag colors. For more detail project information and the full list of pledges' rewards, click on the following link to check out MLC2 live Kickstarter page.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/902419917/mini-line-cube-2-edc-brain-teaser/

Metal Art International LLC.

http://metalart.toys/

For Media Inquiries:

Contact: Eric Huang - Taken Fun and Art Co.,Ltd.

Phone: +886 987 225 188

E-Mail: eric@craftip.com.tw

Photos/Video Source: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Ifm_wNgLBRm-mSgJqGmkbMzSeuiQQpZR?usp=sharing

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-first-wearable-brain-teaser---mini-line-cube-2-300623088.html

SOURCE Taken Fun and Art Co.,Ltd

Related Links

http://metalart.toys/

