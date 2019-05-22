World's Largest Bottle-To-Bottle Recycler Tackles Ocean Plastic Pollution With Ocean-Diverted Material

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its closed-loop philosophy, CarbonLITE Industries, one of the world's largest recyclers and producers of post-consumer PET (polyethylene terephthalate plastic) is launching a new category: 100% post-consumer ocean diverted plastic. CarbonLITE's newest offering will replace virgin materials for food, beverage, and cosmetic applications. These products will have the dual benefit of reducing ocean plastics and the amount of virgin material produced.

"Plastic pollution in the ocean is impacting animal health and our food chain, and must be urgently addressed. Our team worked diligently with experts to source and provide a statistically meaningful supply of certified ocean-diverted plastic so our customers can be part of the solution," said Jason Farahnik, Director of Brand Partnerships and Resin Sales.

CarbonLITE also owns PinnPACK Packaging, a sustainable food packaging company in Southern CA, which allows it to introduce this grade of ocean diverted plastic in a vertically integrated enterprise.

Ira Maroofian, President of PinnPACK said, "We are excited to lead this effort and be among the first thermoforming companies to offer food packaging from ocean-diverted plastic."

Since its founding, CarbonLITE, has been focused on closed loop, bottle-to-bottle recycling. The company recycles over 4 billion beverage containers annually between its facilities in California and Texas, ensuring the circular life cycle of beverage containers. A third plant is underway in Pennsylvania, which will increase CarbonLITE's capacity to over 6 billion bottles a year.

