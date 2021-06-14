Worldwide Aerospace & Defense Market in 2021 - Hybrid Drives for Efficient Operations and Silent Watch Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Technology Transforming Energization in the Aerospace & Defense Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Driven by the new "green" government policies and the need to enhance capabilities and efficiencies, defense operators are turning to new power sources and energization mechanisms. Advances in energy storage and its applications today enable operators to provide "silent watch" solutions and use directed energy weapons and hybrid drive systems in platforms.

While only a few operators are currently using these advanced capabilities, the number of operators is expected to increase significantly over the next decade and drive the market for advanced energization solutions in defense. The commercial sector has overtaken the defense sector as far as energy-related offerings are concerned, which has caused both defense companies and military operators to turn to the commercial sector to look for solutions for their emerging requirements.

This study provides a snapshot of how the energization requirements of operators are changing, analyses the factors that are driving the changes, and identifies the emerging opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Definition

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Energization of Defense

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

Introduction

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Energization in Defense

Factors Driving Energization of Defense

4. Current and Future Modes of Defense Energization

Current Modes of Energization in Defense

The Future of Energization - Fixed Wing

The Future of Energization - Rotary Wing

The Future of Energization - Naval

The Future of Energization - Land

The Future of Energization - Unmanned Systems

The Future of Energization - Weapons

The Future of Energization - Weapon Systems

The Future of Energization - Military Bases

The Future of Energization - Digitalization

5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Energization of Defense

Growth Opportunity 1: Hybrid Drives for Efficient Operations and Silent Watch, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Fuel Cells for Powering Bases, Dismounts, and Platforms, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Smart Energy Management for Military Bases, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4: Modular Power Systems for UAS, 2020

Growth Opportunity 5: Metamaterials and Efficiency Increasing Parts for Air Platforms and Weapon Systems, 2020

6. Innovative Companies

7. Opportunities

Major Markets and Expected Energization Opportunities

Potential Collaborators

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

