Worldwide Aircraft Seating Market Analysis & Forecast 2015-2027

The Global Aircraft Seating Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand in the adoption of air travel among consumer, increasing demand in the tourism industry around the world, recent technological developments in aircraft seating.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Demand in the Adoption of Air Travel Among Consumer

3.1.2 Increasing demand in the Tourism Industry around the World

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Aircraft Seating

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Aircraft Seating Market, By Aircraft Type

4.1 Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

4.2 Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

4.3 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

4.4 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

4.5 Business Jets



5 Aircraft Seating Market, By Platform

5.1 Civil Helicopters

5.2 Fighter Jets

5.3 Military Helicopters

5.4 Rotary Wing

5.5 Fixed Wing



6 Aircraft Seating Market, By Seat Type

6.1 X/ N type chair legs aircraft seating

6.2 Basic aircraft seating

6.3 Commercial Aircraft

6.4 16g

6.5 9g

6.6 Energy absorption type aircraft seating

6.7 Other Seat Types



7 Aircraft Seating Market, By Fit Type

7.1 Retrofit

7.2 Line Fit



8 Aircraft Seating Market, By Components

8.1 Foams

8.2 Electrical Fittings

8.3 Structures

8.4 Actuators

8.5 Other Components



9 Aircraft Seating Market, By Materials

9.1 Structure Materials

9.2 Upholsteries & Seat Covers

9.3 Cushion Filling Materials

9.4 Other Materials



10 Aircraft Seating Market, By Class

10.1 Economy

10.2 First Class

10.3 Premium Economy

10.4 Business Class



11 Aircraft Seating Market, By End User

11.1 Aftermarket

11.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

11.3 Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul (MRO)



12 Aircraft Seating Market, By Geography

12.1 North America

12.1.1 US

12.1.2 Canada

12.1.3 Mexico

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 France

12.2.2 Germany

12.2.3 Italy

12.2.4 Spain

12.2.5 UK

12.2.6 Rest of Europe

12.3 Asia-Pacific

12.3.1 China

12.3.2 Japan

12.3.3 India

12.3.4 Australia

12.3.5 New Zealand

12.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.4 Middle East

12.4.1 Saudi Arabia

12.4.2 UAE

12.4.3 Rest of Middle East

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Rest of Latin America

12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

12.6.1 South Africa

12.6.2 Others



13 Key Player Activities

13.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

13.3 Product Launch & Expansions

13.4 Other Activities



14 Leading Companies

14.1 Lufthansa Technik

14.2 Acro Aircraft Seating

14.3 Thomson Aero Seating

14.4 Recaro Aircraft Seating

14.5 Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)

14.6 Embraer Aero Seating Technologies

14.7 Stelia Aerospace

14.8 Airgo Design

14.9 Zim Flugsitz

14.10 Mirus Aircraft Seating

14.11 Collins Aerospace

14.12 Inseat Solutions LLC



