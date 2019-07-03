Worldwide Aircraft Seating Market Analysis & Forecast 2015-2027
The "Worldwide Aircraft Seating Market Analysis & Forecast 2015-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aircraft Seating Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand in the adoption of air travel among consumer, increasing demand in the tourism industry around the world, recent technological developments in aircraft seating.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 End User Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rising Demand in the Adoption of Air Travel Among Consumer
3.1.2 Increasing demand in the Tourism Industry around the World
3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Aircraft Seating
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Aircraft Seating Market, By Aircraft Type
4.1 Very Large Aircraft (VLA)
4.2 Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)
4.3 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)
4.4 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)
4.5 Business Jets
5 Aircraft Seating Market, By Platform
5.1 Civil Helicopters
5.2 Fighter Jets
5.3 Military Helicopters
5.4 Rotary Wing
5.5 Fixed Wing
6 Aircraft Seating Market, By Seat Type
6.1 X/ N type chair legs aircraft seating
6.2 Basic aircraft seating
6.3 Commercial Aircraft
6.4 16g
6.5 9g
6.6 Energy absorption type aircraft seating
6.7 Other Seat Types
7 Aircraft Seating Market, By Fit Type
7.1 Retrofit
7.2 Line Fit
8 Aircraft Seating Market, By Components
8.1 Foams
8.2 Electrical Fittings
8.3 Structures
8.4 Actuators
8.5 Other Components
9 Aircraft Seating Market, By Materials
9.1 Structure Materials
9.2 Upholsteries & Seat Covers
9.3 Cushion Filling Materials
9.4 Other Materials
10 Aircraft Seating Market, By Class
10.1 Economy
10.2 First Class
10.3 Premium Economy
10.4 Business Class
11 Aircraft Seating Market, By End User
11.1 Aftermarket
11.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
11.3 Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul (MRO)
12 Aircraft Seating Market, By Geography
12.1 North America
12.1.1 US
12.1.2 Canada
12.1.3 Mexico
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 France
12.2.2 Germany
12.2.3 Italy
12.2.4 Spain
12.2.5 UK
12.2.6 Rest of Europe
12.3 Asia-Pacific
12.3.1 China
12.3.2 Japan
12.3.3 India
12.3.4 Australia
12.3.5 New Zealand
12.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.4 Middle East
12.4.1 Saudi Arabia
12.4.2 UAE
12.4.3 Rest of Middle East
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Rest of Latin America
12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
12.6.1 South Africa
12.6.2 Others
13 Key Player Activities
13.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
13.3 Product Launch & Expansions
13.4 Other Activities
14 Leading Companies
14.1 Lufthansa Technik
14.2 Acro Aircraft Seating
14.3 Thomson Aero Seating
14.4 Recaro Aircraft Seating
14.5 Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)
14.6 Embraer Aero Seating Technologies
14.7 Stelia Aerospace
14.8 Airgo Design
14.9 Zim Flugsitz
14.10 Mirus Aircraft Seating
14.11 Collins Aerospace
14.12 Inseat Solutions LLC
