Worldwide Analytical Standards Industry to 2025 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation and Spex Certiprep Among Others

The "Global Analytical Standards Market by Category (Organic, Inorganic), Technique (GC, MS, LC, IR, NMR, Gravimetry), Method (Bioanalytical, Dissolution, Material Testing), Application (Food, Environmental, Pharmaceutical, Forensics) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global analytical standards market size is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3%.



Factors such as the increasing adoption of analytical techniques in pesticide monitoring are propelling the growth of the analytical standards market. Additionally, expected patent expiry of major drugs and biomolecules and development of new analytical methods affect the growth of clinical microbiology market. However, limited public awareness related to effective pollution monitoring strategies across developing countries is hampering the growth of this market.



The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the analytical standards market. Demand from the main end-users has declined as key regions, and countries have imposed social distancing rules and lockdowns. This impact is expected to be short-term, and no adverse effects are to be foreseen after the market gradually reopens.



The chromatography segment to witness the highest growth rate in the analytical standards market, by technique, during the forecast period



The chromatography segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this owes to the rising use of chromatography across various industries (such as environmental testing, food testing, cosmetics, chemicals, research, forensic, and oil & petrochemical), increasing usage of chromatographic standards in pharmaceutical analysis, and the presence of a large number of mature & emerging suppliers that provide a broad range of chromatographic standards across the globe.



The environmental analytical standards accounted for the largest share of the analytical standards market, by product, in 2019



The environmental analytical standards segment accounted for the largest share of the analytical standards market in 2019. This segment is also estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as regulatory mandates related to the environment, raising awareness of the importance of a clean environment, degradation of environmental quality, and solid waste generation.



The raw material segment accounted for the largest share of the analytical standards, by methodology, in 2019



The raw material segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing manufacturing of medicinal & petrochemical products & significant growth in the food & beverage industry, and strong regulatory emphasis on the quality of drugs as well as for food & beverages across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global Analytical Standards Market Overview

4.2 Analytical Standards Market, by Product, 2020 vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.3 Geographic Analysis: Analytical Standards Market, by Category

4.4 Asia-Pacific: Analytical Standards Market, by Technique and Country (2020)

4.5 Analytical Standards Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Key Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Public Concerns Related to Optimal Food Safety & Quality

5.2.1.2 Growing Applications of Analytical Techniques in Proteomics and Metabolomics

5.2.1.3 Expansion of Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries Worldwide

5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Analytical Techniques in Pesticide Monitoring

5.2.1.5 Stringent Regulatory Scenario in the Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.6 Increasing R&D for Public-Private Investments

5.2.1.7 Greater Regulatory Emphasis on Effective Pollution Monitoring & Control

5.2.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Public Awareness Related to Effective Pollution Monitoring Strategies

5.2.2.2 Stringent Storage Requirements for the Successful Deployment of Analytical Standards

5.2.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Patent Expiry of Major Drugs and Biomolecules

5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Clinical Trials Worldwide

5.2.4 Key Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Unavailability of the Full Spectrum of Analytical Standards

5.2.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Laboratory Technicians

5.2.5 Regulatory Scenario

5.2.6 Pricing Analysis

5.2.7 COVID-19 Impact

5.2.8 Ecosystem Coverage



6 Analytical Standards Market, by Technique

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Chromatography

6.2.1 Ion Chromatography

6.2.1.1 Multiple Ion Analysis in a Single Run of Ion Chromatography to Supplement the Market Growth

6.2.2 Gas Chromatography

6.2.2.1 The High Stability and Sensitivity of this Technique Drives Segment Growth

6.2.3 Liquid Chromatography Standards

6.2.3.1 High Speed, Efficiency, and Accuracy of Lc to Supplement Segment Growth

6.2.4 Thin-Layer Chromatography

6.2.4.1 Rapid Analysis Time and Low Solvent Consumption to Drive the Segment Growth

6.2.5 Other Chromatography Standards

6.3 Spectroscopy

6.3.1 Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy

6.3.1.1 High-Throughput and Inexpensive Technology to Improve the Adoption of AAS

6.3.2 Mass Spectroscopy

6.3.2.1 Automated Technique with the Capability to Highlight Specific Metabolites of Disease Drives the Market Growth

6.3.3 IR Spectroscopy

6.3.3.1 The High Adoption of IR Spectroscopy Techniques Among Researchers & Scientists Supplements Market Growth

6.3.4 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometry

6.3.4.1 High Speed and Accuracy of NMR to Drive Segment Growth

6.3.5 X-Ray Fluorescence/Diffraction Spectrometry

6.3.5.1 Low Cost of Sample Preparation and the Ease of Use of X-Ray Spectrometers to Fuel Segment Growth

6.3.6 UV/Visible Spectroscopy

6.3.6.1 Quick Analytical Responses of this Technique Drive Market Growth

6.3.7 Other Spectroscopy Standards

6.4 Titrimetry

6.4.1 Market Growth is Mainly Attributed to the Increasing Adoption of Titrimetric Analysis in the Pharmaceutical Industry

6.5 Physical Properties Testing

6.5.1 Increasing Adoption of PPT Standards in QC Procedures and Instrument Calibration Drives the Market Growth

6.5.2 Viscosity Testing

6.5.2.1 Stringent Regulations Implemented on the Quality of F&B Testing to Drive Segment Growth

6.5.3 Sieve Calibration & Particle Size Testing

6.5.3.1 Increasing Research Activities in the Field of Nanotechnology to Drive Segment Growth

6.5.4 Color Reference Testing

6.5.4.1 Increasing the Production of Petrochemical Products to Aid Market Growth

6.5.5 Other Physical Property Testing Standards



7 Analytical Standards Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food & Beverage Analytical Standards

7.2.1 Flavor & Fragrance Standards

7.2.1.1 Development of Novel Products in the F&B and Cosmetic Industries to Fuel the Growth of this Segment

7.2.2 Carbohydrate Standards

7.2.2.1 The Rising Number of Regulations for Food Safety & Labeling to Drive the Growth for Carbohydrate Standards

7.2.3 Peptide/Amino Acid Standards

7.2.3.1 Mandatory Amino Acid Analysis of Food Items to Fuel Segment Growth

7.2.4 Food Additive Standards

7.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines to Contribute to the Growth of the Food Additive Standards Market

7.2.5 Fatty Acid/Lipid/Fame Standards

7.2.5.1 New Regulations Related to the Limitations of TFA Content to Drive Segment Growth

7.2.6 GMO (Genetically Modified Organisms) Standards

7.2.6.1 Growing Safety and Regulatory Concerns Related to Gmos Drives Segment Growth

7.2.7 Mycotoxin Standards

7.2.7.1 Regulations Related to the Concentration of Mycotoxin in Edibles to Fuel Segment Growth

7.3 Forensic Analytical Standards

7.3.1 Drugs of Abuse Standards

7.3.1.1 Increasing Use of Drugs of Abuse to Fuel Segment Growth

7.3.2 Doping Standards

7.3.2.1 The Strong Presence of Anti-Doping Regulations to Propel Market Growth

7.4 Veterinary Drug Analytical Standards

7.4.1 Antibiotic Standards

7.4.1.1 Government Regulations for the Testing of Animal Food to Increase the Adoption of Antibiotic Standards

7.4.2 Hormone Standards

7.4.2.1 Growing Consumer Awareness for the Detection of Harmful Hormones to Fuel Segment Growth

7.5 Petrochemistry Analytical Standards

7.5.1 Gasoline, Diesel, and Petroleum Standards

7.5.1.1 Stringent Government Rules Related to Air Pollution to Aid Segment Growth

7.5.2 Biofuel Standards

7.5.2.1 Growing Demand for Biofuels to Increase the Adoption of Analytical Standards in this Segment

7.6 Environmental Analytical Standards

7.6.1 Pesticide Standards

7.6.1.1 Guidelines for Monitoring of Pesticides to Increase the Market Size

7.6.2 Volatile & Semi-Volatile Standards

7.6.2.1 Regulations Mandating Volatile & Semi-Volatile Testing in the Environment to Fuel Market Growth

7.6.3 Flame Retardant Standards

7.6.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Flame Retardant Standards Worldwide Drives Segment Growth

7.6.4 Aroclor/PCB and Dioxin Standards

7.6.4.1 Strict Government Regulation Owing to Risky Effects Stimulates the Adoption of Pcb and Dioxin Standards

7.6.5 Alkylphenol Standards

7.6.5.1 Multiple Applications of Alkylphenols in Various Industries to Increase the Market Size

7.6.6 Solid Waste Standards

7.6.6.1 Increasing Solid Waste Testing in Urban Areas to Drive Segment Growth

7.7 Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences Analytical Standards

7.7.1 Cosmetic Standards

7.7.1.1 Regulations Related to Manufacturing & the Storage of Cosmetics to Drive Segment Growth

7.7.2 Herbal Drug/Phytopharmaceutical Standards

7.7.2.1 Increasing Popularity of Herbal Drugs to Aid in the Adoption of These Standards

7.7.3 Pharmaceutical Secondary Standards

7.7.3.1 Rising Drug Development to Propel the Market Growth of Pharmaceutical Secondary Standards

7.7.4 Pharmaceutical Impurity Reference Standards

7.7.4.1 The Identification of Impurities in APIs to Increase the Adoption of Pharmaceutical Reference Standards

7.7.5 Pharmacopoeia Standards

7.7.5.1 Increasing R&D Activities in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Fuel Segment Growth

7.7.6 Fluorescent Microparticle Standards

7.7.6.1 Increasing Applications of Flow Cytometry and Elemental Analysis to Fuel Segment Growth



8 Analytical Standards Market, by Methodology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Raw Material Testing

8.2.1 Increasing Manufacturing of Medicinal & Petrochemical Products to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Bioanalytical Testing

8.3.1 Rising Focus on the Analytical Testing of Biologics and Biosimilars to Supplement Market Growth

8.4 Stability Testing

8.4.1 Increasing Number of Clinical Trials to Drive the Market Growth

8.5 Dissolution Testing

8.5.1 Rising Public-Private Investments for Various Research Activities to Drive the Market Growth

8.6 Other Methodologies



9 Analytical Standards Market, by Category

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Organic Analytical Standards

9.2.1 Increasing Drug Development and Clinical Trial Activities in the Life Sciences Industry Fuels Market Growth of Organic Analytical Standards

9.3 Inorganic Analytical Standards

9.3.1 Various Applications Across Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Petrochemicals Drives the Market Growth of Inorganic Analytical Standards



10 Analytical Standards Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Launches, 2016-2020

11.3.2 Agreements and Collaborations, 2015-2020

11.3.3 Acquisitions, 2016-2020

11.3.4 Expansions, 2016-2020

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4.1 Star

11.4.2 Emerging Leaders

11.4.3 Pervasive

11.4.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Merck KGaA

12.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.

12.3 Waters Corporation

12.4 Restek Corporation

12.5 Spex Certiprep

12.6 Accustandard Inc.

12.7 LGC Standards

12.8 Perkinelmer, Inc.

12.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.10 The United States Pharmacopeial Convention (USP)

12.11 Mallinckrodt

12.12 Cayman Chemical Company

12.13 Ricca Chemical Company

12.14 GFS Chemicals, Inc.

12.15 Chiron AS

12.16 Emerging Players

12.16.1 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

12.16.2 Reagecon Diagnostics Ltd.

12.16.3 CPI International

12.16.4 Crescent Chemical

12.16.5 Inorganic Ventures



13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

