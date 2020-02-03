Worldwide Anti-counterfeiting, Authentication and Verification Technologies Market Report, Featuring 3M, Hologram Industries and Honeywell

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-counterfeiting, Authentication and Verification Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market offers secured packaging to companies wishing to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. Anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies are adopted across industries to safeguard fromthe counterfeiting of sensitive and vulnerable products.

Technological innovation within the anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Market players and government organizations look forward to continuous development of new and advanced technologies in anticounterfeiting. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), United States, pharmaceutical drugs require reliable packaging with anti- counterfeiting features that restrict product duplication, offer tamper evidence and more. These products offer product security, patient comfort and quality. In 2016, signature DNA marker packaging materials were widely adopted to deliver anti-counterfeiting for pharmaceutical tablets. DNA-based Anti-counterfeiting allows more encryption than digital coding. Anti-counterfeit technologies are used in the healthcare and pharmaceutical drug industries. Anti-theft devices such as anti-theft tags and RFID based smart labels offer real time tracking to decrease counterfeiting.

This report also includes a discussion of the main players across each regional anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market. Further, it explains the main drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry. This report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the market.



The report includes:

33 data tables and 29 additional tables

An overview of global anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of CAGRs through 2023

Explanation of their role in safeguarding sensitive and vulnerable products from counterfeiting

A look into the initiatives taken by market players and government organizations for the continuous development of new and advanced technologies within anti-counterfeiting industry

Comparative study between DNA-based anti-counterfeiting and digital coding

Information on anti-theft devices such as anti-theft tags and RFID based smart labels

Knowledge about counterfeit drugs, challenges in pharmaceutical industry and online counterfeit drug markets

Detailed profiles of major players in the industry



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

2. Summary and Highlights



3. Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Market Potential

Regulatory Framework

European Union

China

Investment Analysis

Growth Indicators

Growing Pharmaceutical Industry

Key Trends

Counterfeit Drugs

Online Counterfeit Drug Markets

Industry Growth Drivers

Rising Awareness Regarding Counterfeiting Products

Technological Advancements

4. Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Authentication

OVDs and Holograms

Substrates

Security Inks and Coatings

Anti-theft Labels and Tags

Watermarks

Track and Trace

RFID

5. Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Beauty Care Products

Drugs and Medicine

Medical Devices

Consumer Products, Clothing and Accessories

Luxury Goods

Music, Entertainment and Software

Sporting Goods

Tobacco

Food and Beverages

Technology

Computer Equipment

Electronics

Transportation

Automotive Parts and Components

Critical Aviation Parts

6. Market Breakdown by End-Use Application

7. Market Breakdown by Region



8. Industry Structure



Covert Features

Examples of Covert Features

Forensic Indicators

Biological Taggants

Chemical Taggants

DNA Taggants

Overt Features

Alter Clear Pressing

Optically Factored Highlight

Multi-dimensional Images

Scanner Tags and RFID

Holograms

Tamper Evidence

Track and Trace Technology

Steps in Building and Rolling Out a Secure Supply Chain

Step 1: Identifying Products

Step 2: Label and Capture Data

Step 3: Build Track and Trace System

Step 4: Record Data

Step 5: Sharing Data

9. Competitive Landscape

Product Launches

Acquisitions and Collaborations

Awards and Patent Grants

10. Company Profiles



3M

Alpvision S.A.

Applied Dna Sciences Inc.

ARJO Solutions

Autentix Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

CCL Industries Inc.

Centro Graphico Dg

CFC International Inc.

De La Rue Plc

Dust Identity Inc.

Hologram Industries

Honeywell International Inc.

Impinj Inc.

Opsec Security Group Plc

Printronix

Savi Technology Inc.

Sicpa Holding S.A.

Tagsys Rfid Group Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

