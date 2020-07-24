Worldwide Astaxanthin Industry to 2025 - Key Motivators, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Astaxanthin Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global astaxanthin market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand for dietary supplement in order to manage chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes are the factors to propel the global astaxanthin market growth. Besides, awareness campaigns about the benefits of astaxanthin conducted by some NGOs are also driving the astaxanthin market. For instance, Natural Algae Astaxanthin Association (NAXA) conducts many awareness campaigns and share studies to promote awareness about the health benefits of astaxanthin among the public, In March 2020, NAXA shared a study about immune system modulation using Algal astaxanthin.



The global astaxanthin market is segmented based on type and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into powder, capsules and soft gel, tablets, liquid and oil, and others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into nutraceuticals, cosmetics, aquaculture and animal feed, and others. Based on geography, the market is classified into four major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America have witnessed significant share in the astaxanthin market owing to the stable economy, a large pool of patients, growing awareness, and the presence of major players.



The major players providing astaxanthin include Algatech, Ltd. (Solabia Group), BASF SE, Cyanotech Corp., BlueOcea NutraSciences (Pure Polar Labs, Inc.), Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., JXTG Nippon Oil and Energy Corp., MicroA AS, Beijing Gingko Group (BGG), and others. The strategies adopted by the market players include joint venture and product launches, to increase their competitiveness across a global scale. For instance, in November 2017, AlgaeHealth launched AstaZine, it is the first organic haematococcus algae in the world. It is used by main patients with high blood pressure, AstaZine can reduce the heart rate by 10%. Further, in September 2017, Algatech launched organic AstaPure astaxanthin. It is 500 times stronger than vitamin E, 7 times stronger than lycopene, and 10 times stronger than beta-carotene. Mainly it is used to improve eye health and as feed.



Market Segmentation:

Global Astaxanthin Market Research and Analysis by Type

Global Astaxanthin Market by Research and Analysis Application

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global astaxanthin market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global astaxanthin market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusions



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Algatech LTD (Solabia Group)

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Cyanotech Corp.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. BASF SE

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Beijing Gingko Group (BGG)

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Cardax, Inc.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Astaxanthin Market by Product

5.1.1. Powder

5.1.2. Capsules and Softgel

5.1.3. Tablets

5.1.4. Liquid and Oil

5.1.5. Other

5.2. Global Astaxanthin Market by Application

5.2.1. Nutraceuticals

5.2.2. Cosmetics

5.2.3. Aquaculture and animal feed

5.2.4. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Algatech, Ltd. (Solabia Group)

7.2. Archer Daniels Midland Co.

7.3. AstaReal AB

7.4. BASF SE

7.5. Beijing Gingko Group (BGG)

7.6. Cardax, Inc.

7.7. CO2 Gro, Inc.

7.8. Cyanotech Corp.

7.9. Divi's Laboratories Ltd.

7.10. EID-Parry Ltd.

7.11. Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

7.12. Heliae Development, LLC

7.13. IGENE Biotechnology, Inc

7.14. JXTG Nippon Oil and Energy Corp.

7.15. Koninklijke DSM N.V

7.16. MicroA AS

7.17. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

7.18. Parry Nutraceuticals, Piveg, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4aig1j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

