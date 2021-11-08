Worldwide Baby Travel System Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Baby Travel System Market Overview, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The history of baby strollers started way back to the 18th century, by the Duke of Devonshire's children, which were meant to be pulled by a pony or goat. What we see today is a result of evolution that occurred with the evolving need of the parents and the comfort of the baby.

While prams are usually used to carry infants, the strollers last up to three years of age. The recent publication titled- Global Travel System Stroller Market Overview, 2021-2026, studies the market of baby travel system strollers along with its sales channels, across regions and countries.



A baby travel system stroller is a one-stop solution for all parents as it consists of all travel essentials like an infant car seat, a seat base for the car, and a separate stroller- all combined in one. This allowed the market to be at a value of more than USD 200 Million in the year 2015.

One can configure a carriage by snapping the infant car seat into a stroller. The snap on the car seat is positioned atop the stroller generally so that the infant is facing the person pushing the stroller. A travel system stroller allows the parent to move the sleeping baby undisturbed from the car to the stroller or vice versa. Manufacturers are now making travel systems that can be fully reclined and thus can be used as a carriage also. Being a handy multi-functional essential, the millennial parents are willing to spend a fortune on these, expect the market to grow at an anticipated CAGR of 6.32%.



A travel system is generally sold as a combo of a car seat and a stroller, which thus allowed a hike in popularity in the North American region. The region dominates with an inclining market share of nearly 30%. All travel systems can be switched between a car seat and a stroller, it can be bulky and unmanageable on the stairs. The travel system strollers are usually heavy and large. Even though as a whole the product is a key to ease for the parents, at the time individual components may lack quality. Following North America, the Asia Pacific region holds the highest market share showing a steady incline over the years.



Even though the cost remains the primary cost for the purchase, other factors like durability and versatility play an important role too. Other common features parents consider while buying a travel stroller system are well-padded seats, ease of converting, canopy extension, shock absorption, spacious basket, etc. Countries like India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, etc are showing a hike in the demand backed by the growth of nuclear families, increase in disposable income, and awareness about the child restrain systems.



The high internet penetration and the incline towards online shopping have enforced marketers to establish a reliable and user-friendly online presence. While North America and Europe are the major markets for the online distribution channel, Asia and Latin America are likely to witness rapid growth in the online segment during the forecast period. The majority of the buyers are young first-time buyers, who tend to be experimental with the decision. These decisions are highly influenced by the growing online communities and forums on parenting.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Market Definitions



4. Global Baby Travel System Strollers Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Sales Channel

4.2.2. By Region

4.2.3. By Country



5. North America Baby Travel System Strollers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size by Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Sales Channel

5.2.2. By Country

5.3. US Travel Baby System Strollers

5.4. Canada Baby Travel System Strollers Market

5.5. Mexico Baby Travel System Strollers Market



6. Europe Baby Travel System Strollers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Sales Channel

6.2.2. By Country

6.3. UK Baby Travel System Strollers Market

6.4. Germany Baby Travel System Strollers Market

6.5. France Baby Travel System Strollers Market

6.6. Spain Baby Travel System Strollers Market

6.7. Italy Baby Travel System Strollers Market

6.8. Russia Baby Travel System Strollers Market



7. Asia Pacific Baby Travel System Strollers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size by Value

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Sales Channel

7.2.2. By Country

7.3. China Baby Travel System Strollers Market

7.4. Japan Baby Travel System Strollers Market

7.5. India Baby Travel System Strollers Market

7.6. Australia Baby Travel Stroller Market

7.7. South Korea Baby Lightweight Stroller Market

7.8. Indonesia Baby Lightweight Stroller Market

7.9. Vietnam Baby Lightweight Stroller Market

7.10. Philippines Baby Lightweight Stroller Market



8. Latin America Baby Travel System Strollers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size by Value

8.2. Market Share

8.2.1. By Sales Channel

8.2.2. By Country

8.3. Brazil Baby Travel System Strollers Market

8.4. Argentina Baby Travel System Strollers Market

8.5. Columbia Baby Travel System Strollers Market



9. Middle East & Africa Baby Travel System Strollers Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size by Value

9.2. Market Share

9.2.1. By Sales Channel

9.2.2. By Country

9.3. UAE Baby Travel System Strollers Market

9.4. Saudi Arabia Baby Travel System Strollers Market

9.5. South Africa Baby Travel System Strollers Market



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Drivers

10.2. Key Challenges



11. Market Trends and Developments



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Aprica Kassai

12.2. Artsana Group

12.3. Brevi Milano SPA

12.4. Britax Child Safety

12.5. Dorel Industries

12.6. Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

12.7. Graco Children's Products Inc (Newell Brands Inc.)

12.8. Hauck Group

12.9. Mothercare Plc.

12.10. Uppababy



13. Strategic Recommendations



14. Related Reports



15. Disclaimer



