Worldwide Ball Bearing Market Analysis Report (2019-2024) by Application, Region and Competitor

The global ball bearing market reached a value of US$ 34.4 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 44.5 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global ball bearing market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Market Drivers/Constraints



Wind turbines require maintenance-free and high-quality ball bearings that help enhance turbine reliability and performance. The growing number of windmill farms worldwide is creating a huge demand for ball bearings in this sector.



The manufacturers have developed sensor components for ball bearings which are used in conveyors, road rollers and electric motors. These components help in digital monitoring of revolution speed, axial movement, acceleration, deceleration and weight carrying capacity.



Manufacturers are focusing on upgrading the working capability of ball bearings efficiently at lower costs. They are also improving the characteristics of the existing bearings such as lowering torque, increasing temperature range, reducing weight, decreasing energy consumption, enhancing the lifecycle and refining friction resistance.



Counterfeit products act as the major hindrance to the global ball bearing market growth. These counterfeit ball bearings can drastically affect the performance of the equipment, leading to a decline in their sales.



Application Insights



On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into automobile, general engineering, mining and construction, railways, aerospace and shipping, and agriculture sectors. Among these, the automobile sector accounts for the majority of the market share.



Regional Insights



Region-wise, Asia Pacific represents the leading market for ball bearings, holding the largest share. Other major regions include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the global ball bearing market has also been analyzed in the report. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:



NTN Corporation

Timken

JTEKT

SKF

Schaeffler Group

Key Questions Answered



How has the global ball bearing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global ball bearing market?

What are the major application segments in the global ball bearing market?

What are the export and import trends in the global ball bearing market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global ball bearing industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global ball bearing industry?

What is the structure of the global ball bearing industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global ball bearing industry?

How are ball bearings manufactured?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ball Bearing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Application

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 SWOT Analysis

5.6.1 Overview

5.6.2 Strengths

5.6.3 Weaknesses

5.6.4 Opportunities

5.6.5 Threats

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Research and Development

5.7.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.7.4 Manufacturing

5.7.5 Marketing

5.7.6 Distribution

5.7.7 End-Use

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.4 Degree of Competition

5.8.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Automobile

6.2 General Engineering

6.3 Mining and Construction

6.4 Railways, Aerospace and Shipping

6.5 Agriculture

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 Asia Pacific

7.2 Europe

7.3 North America

7.4 Middle East and Africa

7.5 Latin America



8 Imports and Exports

8.1 Imports by Major Countries

8.2 Exports by Major Countries



9 Ball Bearing Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 NTN Corporation

10.3.1.1 Company Overview

10.3.1.2 Description

10.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.1.4 Financials

10.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.2 Timken

10.3.3 JTEKT

10.3.4 SKF

10.3.5 Schaeffler Group



