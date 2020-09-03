Worldwide Biodegradable Tableware Industry to 2024 - Increasing Spending of the Middle-Class is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biodegradable Tableware Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global biodegradable tableware market by value, by product type, by raw material type, by application, by region, etc.



The report provides a detailed regional analysis of the biodegradable tableware market, including the following regions: North America (the US, Canada & Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan & Rest of Asia Pacific), South America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the biodegradable tableware market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global biodegradable tableware market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global biodegradable tableware market is considerably fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of biodegradable tableware produce different products to cater to the needs of various sectors. The key players of the biodegradable tableware market are Huhtamaki Oyj, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (Pactiv LLC), BIOTREM Sp. z o.o., and Georgia-Pacific LLC are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

As more and more people are becoming aware to reduce plastic waste as well as greenhouse emissions, there is a growing trend for adopting green solutions and environment-friendly products. One such solution is the introduction of biodegradable and compostable tableware.

Biodegradable tableware is fully compostable and made from natural materials, such as corn starch, sugarcane pulp, bamboo, fallen paper, rice husk, palm leaves, and recycled paper. Biodegradable tableware products are considered an eco-friendly alternative to traditional disposable tableware products.

The major benefits provided by biodegradable tableware products include easy composting, energy-efficient, made from sustainable and renewable base material, non-toxic to health, safe for kids, and reduce water pollution and landfill mass.

The biodegradable tableware market can be segmented on the basis of product type (Cups, Trays, Plates, Bowl, Containers, Straw, Spoons, Reusable Dishware, and Others); raw material type (Wood, Bamboo, Plastic, Paper, Husk, Wheat Bran, Palm Leaf, Bagasse, and Others); application (Households, Hotels, Food Joints & Takeaways, and Others); and distribution channel (Online, and Offline).

The global biodegradable tableware market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The biodegradable tableware market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, increasing spending of the middle-class population, surging Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Industry, favorable government and non-government organizations initiatives, growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of plastic, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost of biodegradable tableware products, low or zero foot traffic across foodservice sectors due to COVID-19.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Biodegradable Tableware: An Overview

2.1.1 Benefits of Biodegradable Tableware

2.2 Biodegradable Tableware Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Biodegradable Tableware Segmentation by Product Type

2.2.2 Biodegradable Tableware Segmentation by Raw Material Type

2.2.3 Biodegradable Tableware Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Biodegradable Tableware Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Biodegradable Tableware Market by Product Type (Plates, Bowl, Cups, Spoons, Straw, Containers, Reusable Dishware and Others)

3.1.3 Global Biodegradable Tableware Market by Raw Material Type (Plastic, Paper, Wood, Husk and Others)

3.1.4 Global Biodegradable Tableware Market by Application (Hotels, Food Joints & Takeaways, Households and Others)

3.1.5 Global Biodegradable Tableware Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Biodegradable Tableware Market: Product Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plates Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Biodegradable Bowl Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Biodegradable Cups Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Biodegradable Spoons Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Biodegradable Straw Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Biodegradable Containers Market by Value

3.2.7 Global Biodegradable Reusable Dishware Market by Value

3.2.8 Global Other Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

3.3 Global Biodegradable Tableware Market: Raw Material Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Plastic Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Paper Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Wood Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Husk Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Other Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

3.4 Global Biodegradable Tableware Market: Application Analysis

3.4.1 Global Hotels Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Food Joints & Takeaways Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Households Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Other Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Biodegradable Tableware Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Biodegradable Tableware Market by Product Type (Plates, Bowl, Cups, Spoons, Straw, Containers, Reusable Dishware and Others)

4.1.3 North America Biodegradable Tableware Product Type Market by Value

4.1.4 North America Biodegradable Tableware Market by Application (Hotels, Food Joints & Takeaways, Households and Others)

4.1.5 North America Biodegradable Tableware Application Market by Value

4.1.6 North America Biodegradable Tableware Market by Region (The US, Canada and Rest of North America)

4.1.7 The US Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

4.1.8 The US Biodegradable Tableware Market by Raw Material Type (Plastic, Paper, Wood, Husk and Others)

4.1.9 The US Biodegradable Tableware Raw Material Type Market by Value

4.1.10 Canada Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

4.1.11 Rest of North America Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

4.2 Europe Biodegradable Tableware Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Biodegradable Tableware Market by Product Type (Plates, Bowl, Cups, Spoons, Straw, Containers, Reusable Dishware and Others)

4.2.3 Europe Biodegradable Tableware Product Type Market by Value

4.2.4 Europe Biodegradable Tableware Market by Application (Hotels, Food Joints & Takeaways, Households and Others)

4.2.5 Europe Biodegradable Tableware Application Market by Value

4.2.6 Europe Biodegradable Tableware Market by Region (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.7 Germany Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

4.2.8 UK Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

4.2.9 France Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

4.2.10 Italy Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

4.2.11 Rest of Europe Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Tableware Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Tableware Market by Product Type (Plates, Bowl, Cups, Spoons, Straw, Containers, Reusable Dishware and Others)

4.3.3 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Tableware Product Type Market by Value

4.3.4 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Tableware Market by Application (Hotels, Food Joints & Takeaways, Households and Others)

4.3.5 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Tableware Application Market by Value

4.3.6 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Tableware Market by Region (China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.3.7 China Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

4.3.8 India Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

4.3.9 Japan Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

4.3.10 Rest of Asia Pacific Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

4.4 South America Biodegradable Tableware Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 South America Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

4.5 Middle East & Africa Biodegradable Tableware Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East & Africa Biodegradable Tableware Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Biodegradable Tableware

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Increasing Spending of Middle Class Population

6.1.3 Surging Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Industry

6.1.4 Favorable Government and Non-Government Organizations Initiatives

6.1.5 Growing Awareness Regarding the Adverse Effects of Plastic

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Cost of Biodegradable Tableware Products

6.2.2 Low or Zero Foot Traffic Across Foodservice sectors due to COVID-19

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rising Consumer Preference for Online Food Delivery

6.3.2 Growing Concerns for Environmental Pollution

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Biodegradable Tableware Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Biodegradable Tableware Market Players by Product Portfolio

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Huhtamaki Oyj

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (Pactiv LLC)

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 BIOTREM Sp. z o.o.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Business Strategy

8.4 Georgia-Pacific LLC

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Business Strategy

