Worldwide Bioelectric Medicine Industry to 2030 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The global bioelectric medicine market will reach $39.06 billion by 2030, growing by 6.4% annually over 2020-2030 driven by growing geriatric population and rising acceptance of bioelectric medicines.

The global bioelectric medicine market will reach $39.06 billion by 2030, growing by 6.4% annually over 2020-2030 driven by growing geriatric population and rising acceptance of bioelectric medicines.



Bioelectric medicines, also known as electroceuticals, are medical devices that are used to restore health in patients. Bioelectric medicines function through neurostimulation and modulation of the nervous systems through electrical impulses.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global bioelectric medicine market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global bioelectric medicine market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, End User, and Region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Implantable Bioelectric Medicine

3.2.1 Cardiac Pacemaker

3.2.2 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD)

3.2.3 Spinal Cord Stimulators

3.2.4 Cochlear Implants

3.2.5 Deep Brain Stimulators

3.2.6 Vagus Nerve Stimulators

3.2.7 Sacral Nerve Stimulators

3.2.8 Retinal Implants

3.2.9 Other Implantable Bioelectric Medicines

3.3 Non-invasive Bioelectric Medicine

3.3.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators

3.3.2 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

3.3.3 Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy

3.3.4 Other Non-invasive Bioelectric Medicines



4 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

4.1 Market Overview by End User

4.2 Hospitals and Clinics

4.3 Research Institutes

4.4 Individual Users



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

5.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

5.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

5.2.1 Overview of North America Market

5.2.2 U.S.

5.2.3 Canada

5.2.4 Mexico

5.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

5.3.1 Overview of European Market

5.3.2 Germany

5.3.3 UK

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 Spain

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.3.8 Rest of European Market

5.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

5.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

5.4.2 Japan

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Australia

5.4.5 India

5.4.6 South Korea

5.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

5.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

5.5.1 Argentina

5.5.2 Brazil

5.5.3 Chile

5.5.4 Rest of South America Market

5.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

5.6.1 UAE

5.6.2 Saudi Arabia

5.6.3 South Africa

5.6.4 Other National Markets



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview of Key Vendors

6.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

6.3 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cochlear Limited

electroCore, Inc.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic PLC

NeuroMetrix, Inc

Nevro Corp.

Nuvectra Corporation

OMRON CORPORATION

Pixium Vision

Second Sight Medical Products Inc

SetPoint Medical

Sonova Holding AG

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Stimwave LLC

7 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

7.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

7.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wifhsz

