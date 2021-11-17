Worldwide Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Industry to 2031 - Featuring Omron Healthcare, Welch Allyn and American Diagnostic Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global blood pressure monitoring devices market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The report provides revenue of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market from 2021 to 2031.



The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary researches. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the blood pressure monitoring devices market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report throws light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. Key players operating in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are the attributes of players in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by blood pressure monitoring devices across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

Which regional market is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which device segment is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2031? Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the market positions of different companies operating in the global market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Application Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution/Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Patent Landscape

5.3. Blood Pressure Monitoring: Comparative Study

5.4. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market



6. Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Device

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings/Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Device, 2017-2031

6.3.1. Sphygmomanometers

6.3.1.1. Mercury Sphygmomanometers

6.3.1.2. Aneroid Sphygmomanometers

6.3.1.3. Digital Sphygmomanometers

6.3.2. Automatic Blood Pressure Monitors

6.3.3. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

6.3.4. Blood Pressure Transducers

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Device



7. Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings/Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

7.3.1. Hospitals & Clinics

7.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.3.3. Homecare Settings

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



8. Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Latin America

8.2.5. Middle East & Africa

8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region

9. North America Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Device, 2017-2031

9.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

9.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2017-2031

9.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

10. Europe Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Value Forecast, by Device, 2017-2031

10.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

10.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2031

10.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11. Asia Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Value Forecast, by Device, 2017-2031

11.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

11.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2031

11.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

12. Latin America Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Value Forecast, by Device, 2017-2031

12.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

12.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2031

12.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

13. Middle East & Africa Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Value Forecast, by Device, 2017-2031

13.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

13.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2031

13.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)

14.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2019

14.3. Company Profiles

14.3.1. Omron Healthcare, Inc.

14.3.1.1. Company Description

14.3.1.2. Business Overview

14.3.1.3. Strategic Overview

14.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.3.2.1. Company Description

14.3.2.2. Business Overview

14.3.2.3. Strategic Overview

14.3.2.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.3. GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

14.3.3.1. Company Description

14.3.3.2. Business Overview

14.3.3.3. Strategic Overview

14.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.4. Welch Allyn, Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

14.3.4.1. Company Description

14.3.4.2. Business Overview

14.3.4.3. Strategic Overview

14.3.4.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.5. American Diagnostic Corporation

14.3.5.1. Company Description

14.3.5.2. Business Overview

14.3.5.3. Strategic Overview

14.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.6. SPENGLER

14.3.6.1. Company Description

14.3.6.2. Business Overview

14.3.6.3. Strategic Overview

14.3.6.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.7. Spacelabs Healthcare

14.3.7.1. Company Description

14.3.7.2. Business Overview

14.3.7.3. Strategic Overview

14.3.7.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.8. Bosch + Sohn GmbH u. Co. KG

14.3.8.1. Company Description

14.3.8.2. Business Overview

14.3.8.3. Strategic Overview

14.3.8.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.9. Withings SA

14.3.9.1. Company Description

14.3.9.2. Business Overview

14.3.9.3. Strategic Overview

14.3.9.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.10. SunTech Medical, Inc. (Halma plc)

14.3.10.1. Company Description

14.3.10.2. Business Overview

14.3.10.3. Strategic Overview

14.3.10.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.11. A&D Medical

14.3.11.1. Company Description

14.3.11.2. Business Overview

14.3.11.3. Strategic Overview

14.3.11.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.12. Schiller AG

14.3.12.1. Company Description

14.3.12.2. Business Overview

14.3.12.3. Strategic Overview

14.3.12.4. SWOT Analysis

