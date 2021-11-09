Worldwide Brain Cancer Diagnostics Industry to 2028 - Featuring NantOmics, Biocept and Canon Medical Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Diagnostic Type, Cancer Type, and End User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The brain cancer diagnostics market was valued at US$ 844.63 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,476.14 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6 % from 2021 to 2028.



The growth of the brain cancer diagnostics market is attributed to factors such as an increase in the prevalence of brain cancer worldwide and technological advancements in brain cancer diagnostics. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the high cost involved in brain cancer diagnostics.



Brain cancer is caused due to extracellular growth of the cells in the brain that causes tumors. Tumors can be primary brain tumors and secondary brain tumors. Primary brain tumors are formed in the brain and do not spread to other body parts, whereas secondary tumors, also known as metastases, are those cancers that began in another part of the body. Symptoms of brain cancer include headaches, nausea, fatigue, drowsiness, and many more.



Cancer of the brain and nervous system is the tenth highest cause of mortality in men and women. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), in 2021, around 24,530 adults (13,840 men and 10,690 women) are likely to be diagnosed with primary cancerous tumors of the brain and spinal cord in the US. In a person's lifetime, the chances of having this form of tumor are lesser than 1%. Most primary central nervous system (CNS) malignancies are brain tumors, which account for 85% to 90% of all cases. Brain tumors can be fatal, have a severe impact on the quality of life, and ultimately turn a patient's and their family's lives.



Similarly, Cancer Research UK estimated that around 12,100 new cases of brain, other CNS, and intracranial tumors are diagnosed in the UK each year, which makes it around 33 cases per day (2015-2017). Brain tumors and other central nervous systems and intracranial tumors are the ninth most common malignancies in the UK, accounting for 3% of all new cancer cases (2017). Also, it is the eighth most common cancer in females in the UK with around 6,100 new cases in 2017. In males in the UK, brain, other CNS, and intracranial tumors are the eleventh most common cancer, with about 5,800 new cases in 2017. Incidence rates for brain tumors are projected to rise by 6% in the UK between 2014 and 2035, to 22 cases per 100,000 people by 2035.



The COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world. It has disturbed various trades and businesses across the world. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many diagnostic departments have experienced a rapid decline in imaging case volumes. This has important implications on the short-term and long-term economic stability of neurological procedures across all healthcare practice settings. Due to lockdowns imposed by governments across the world, many neurological procedures were delayed, and supply chain restrictions limited the availability of resources needed to deliver brain cancer diagnostic services.



Based on diagnostic type, the brain cancer diagnostics market is segmented into imaging test, lumbar puncture, biopsy, molecular testing, and others. The imaging test segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and the molecular testing segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The imaging test segment is further classified into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and positron emission tomography (PET).



Based on cancer type, the brain cancer diagnostics market is segmented into Astrocytomas, Glioblastoma Multiforme, Ependymomas, and others. The Glioblastoma Multiforme segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Growth of the Glioblastoma Multiforme segment is attributed to the increased prevalence of this type of brain cancer.



Based on end user, the brain cancer diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The specialty clinics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Global Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Prevalence of Brain Cancer Worldwide

5.1.2 Rise in Number of Cigarette Smokers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Diagnosis

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Opportunities in Emerging Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Use of Stimulated Raman Histology (SRH)?Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Enhance Brain Tumor Diagnosis During Surgery

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis - By Diagnostic Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market Revenue Share, by Diagnostic Type (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Imaging Tests

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Imaging Tests: Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 MRI

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 MRI: Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.4 CT Scan

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 CT Scan: Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.5 Positron emission tomography (PET)

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 Positron emission tomography (PET): Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Lumbar Puncture

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Lumbar Puncture: Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Biopsy

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Biopsy: Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Molecular Testing

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Molecular Testing: Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Others: Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis - By Cancer Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market Revenue Share, by Cancer Type (2021 and 2028)

8.3 Astrocytomas

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Astrocytomas: Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Glioblastoma Multiforme

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Glioblastoma Multiforme: Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Ependymomas

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Ependymomas: Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market Revenue Share, by End User (2021 and 2028)

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals: Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Specialty Clinics

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Specialty Clinics: Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others: Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Global Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market-Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies in the Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Siemens Healthineers AG

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 GE Healthcare

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 MDxHealth

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 NantOmics

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Biocept, Inc.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Canon Medical Systems

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Hitachi, Ltd.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Neusoft Medical Systems

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3rmmqk

