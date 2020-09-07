Worldwide Breast Imaging Industry to 2025 - by Procedure, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Imaging Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The breast imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.93% to reach US$10.818 billion by 2025 from US$6.475 billion in 2019.



The rising prevalence of breast cancer is leading to an increase in the adoption of enhanced and advanced machines and testing methods din order to help the patients and making them more aware amount getting tested in the early stages in order to minimize the risks associated. According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is among the most common types of cancer that affect omen in both developed and developing countries. The reason for the low survival rates of women that are suffering from breast cancer is mainly due to the lack of early detection programs and the lack of awareness among women to go for routine checkups, which results in the detection at a later stage.



In addition, according to the American Cancer Society, the death rate among the women having breast cancer has increased from 1.3% per year from the time-period 2013 to 2017. In addition, since 2007 the rate of deaths has been higher in the women that are older than 50 years. Additionally, according to the estimates provided by the American Cancer Society, approx. 276,480 cases of invasive breast cancer swill be expected to be diagnosed in the women that are living in the U.S. coupled with approximately 48,530 new cases of the non-invasive breast cancer. The rates for the women in the U.S. dying from breast cancer are even higher than those dying from lung cancer.



Besides, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed form of cancer apart from skin cancer among the US women. The increasing cases of breast cancer and the increasing death rate is generating awareness among the women in order to get timely and routine checkups so that cancer can be detected in the early stages and risks can be minimized. Hence, this is resulting in an increase in the demand for the breast imaging equipment and technologies and leading to a surge in the market growth.



Newer techniques for breast imaging are being used such as molecular breast imaging (MBI), which is, also referred to as scintimammography or breast-specific gamma imaging (BSGI). It is a type of nuclear medicine imaging test for the breast. In this procedure, a chemical is injected into the blood of a patient and then a specialized camera is used to see inside the breast. This is being used majorly as a way to follow up the breast problems such as a lump or an abnormal mammogram, or to determine the extent of the breast cancer that been diagnosed already. It is a test, which can be used for women who have dense breasts.



However, there is a drawback to hit imaging and testing techniques, which is, the whole body is exposed to the radiation and is used limitedly. In addition, other tests that are being used are Electrical impedance test (EIT), positron emission mammography (PEM), contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM) and Optical imaging tests. The PEM test is a relatively newer test of the breast and it is increasingly similar to the PET scan. In this test, a form of sugar is attached to the radioactive particle that is injected for the proper detection of cancer cells and it can easily facilitate the detection of the smaller cancer cell clusters within the breast.



The CEM test is referred to as Contrast-enhanced spectral mammography (CESM) as well and makes the use of a contrast dye that contains iodine and then is injected into the vein a few minutes before taking two sets of mammograms at two different energy levels. This contrast is able to help the x-rays to display the abnormal areas that are present in the breasts and is able to help the examiners to study the extent of breast cancer. One of the benefits of this test is that is less expensive than an MRI.



Optical imaging tests pass light into the breasts and measure the growth of cancerous cells by analyzing and measuring the light that is returning or passing through the tissue. The EIT is able to facilitate the scanning of electrical conductivity in the breast as cancer cells conduct electricity differently from the normal cells. Therefore, as these techniques are coming and slowly being incorporated as testing methods, it will provide an opportunity for the market players to upgrade their product portfolios and offer enhanced machines for these tests, thus contributing to the market growth over the forecast period.



The better, advanced and diverse varieties of breast imaging technologies with enhanced properties that are able to effectively detect and monitor the spreads of cancer cells. These products are being launched by existing and new players in different markets is estimated to lead to increased adoption and propel the market growth further over the forecast period. In November 2019, Candelis, Inc., announced the launch of their new product called the Advanced Breast Imaging Workstation, which is an enhancement of their existing ImageGrid Platform. It is able to support the mammography and Tomosynthesis images from Hologic, GE, Siemens, Planmed and Giotto and supports the viewing and the proper analysis of the images that have been acquired by the imaging systems by GE, Siemens, Hitachi, and iVu.



