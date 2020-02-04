Worldwide Cable and Wire Industry Report, 2019-2025: Market Overview, Technologies, Key Trends, Raw Materials & Pricing, Company Profiles, U.S. Patent Analysis
DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wires and Cables for Energy Transmission, Telecom and Consumer Electronics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cable and wire report is in its third edition. It is the only report that covers the twin markets of power and telecom cables in a single place. The report captures the enormous diversity in cabling morphologies and associated technical and market implications.
The cable industry can be summarized as one that deals with an uncomplicated technology interplaying with complex macro and microeconomic factors. Macroeconomic factors affect the pricing of raw materials and the health of the End User domains, while the microeconomic factors affect region-specific market parameters.
It is paramount that raw materials are addressed in this market, such as the availability of copper, the principal material in both power and telecom cables. Aluminum and optical are becoming credible alternatives in terms of performance and pricing in the concerned domains.
The principle purpose of this report is to identify the extent to which the alternatives will be accepted and to analyze the role played by pricing in such acceptance.
The report also sheds light on the role played by end-user markets on the pricing of the cables. It is worth noting that End-Users have significant leverage over prices.
With the rapid growth of wireless communication technologies, there is a well-founded apprehension about the long-term prospects of the cable and wire market, especially in the communication function space. This report provides a qualitative and quantitative response to this concern.
This report includes:
- A brief overview of the global markets for wire and cable materials and technologies
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- The general outlook of the taxonomy of cable classes, including cabling operations, relevant terminologies and geographical breakdown of power and telecom cabling market, conductor metals, distance stretches, and end-user application devices
- Underlying technologies driving the industry's growth as well as key factors such as current trends, changing regulatory landscape and other macroeconomic factors that shape and affect the market
- Identification of the companies that are best-positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
- An exhaustive patent analysis covering significant allotments of the U.S. patents
- Company profiles of major global corporations within this market, including Delton Cables, Encore Wire Inc., Finolex Cables, Havells, and Polycab Wires
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Overview and Definitions
- Introduction
- Overview of the Global Market for Cable
- Breakdown by End-Use Application
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Cable Types and Their Applications
- Airframe and Military Wire and Cable
- Appliance Wiring Material (AWM)
- Bulk Cords
- Computer and Multimedia Cables
- Cable Television (CATV) Drop and Trunk Lines
- Extension Power Cords
- Flat Cable
- Flexible Cables
- Jelly Filled Cables
- Metal-Clad Cable and Armored Cable
- Machine Tool Wire
- High-Voltage Cables
- Hookup Wire
- Motor Lead Wire
- Multi-conductor Electronics Cables
- Nonmetallic-Sheathed Cables
- Paper Power Cables
- Portable Power Cables
- Power-limited Circuit Cables
- Premise Wiring
- Service-Entrance Cables
- Shipboard Wire and Cables
- Submarine Cables
- FFT-x
- Thermocouple Wire
- Thermoplastic-insulated Underground Feeder and Branch Circuit Cables
- Thermoplastic-Insulated Wire and Cables
- Thermoset Insulated Wire and Cable
- Transit Wire and Cable
- Uninsulated Electrical Conductors
- Welding Cable
- Technology Behind Power Cables
- Technology Overview and Key Concepts
- Technology Behind Telecom Cables
- Technology Overview and Key Concepts
Chapter 4 Detailed Market Breakdown
- Market Overview of Power Cables
- Power Cables and Metal
- Power Cables and End-Use Applications
- Power Cables and Region
- Market Overview of Telecom Cables
- Telecom Cables and Type of Network
- Telecom Cables and End-Use Applications
- Telecom Cables and Geographic Regions
- Power Cable Market Breakdown by Voltage Capacity and Functional Profile
- Market Analysis of ELV Power Cables
- Market Analysis of Low-Voltage Power Cables
- Market Analysis of High-Voltage Power Cables
- Market Analysis of Magnetic Power Cables
- Telecom Cable Market Breakdown by Choice of Conductor
- Market Analysis of Metal Telecom Cables
- Market Analysis of Fiber-Optic Telecom Cables
Chapter 5 Raw Materials and Pricing
- Principal Raw Materials
- Copper
- Aluminum
- Optical Fiber
- ASP Trends
- ELV Power Cables
- Low Voltage Power Cables
- High-Voltage Power Cables
- Magnetic Application Power Cables
- Metal Telecom Cables
- Fiber-Optic Telecom Cables
Chapter 6 Vendor and Market Analysis
- Market at a Glance
- Extreme Fragmentation
- High Levels of Standardization
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Focus on Alternative Energy Sources
- Activity Summary of Major Stakeholders
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- AKSH Optifiber
- Amphenol
- Apar
- Atkore
- Baosheng High Voltage Cable Co., Ltd.
- Belden
- Commscope
- Cords Cables
- Corning Inc.
- Delton Cables
- El Sewedy Electric
- Encore Wire Inc.
- Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies
- Finolex Cables
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co.
- Havells
- Hengtong Group Co., Ltd.
- Hitachi Metals
- International Wire Group
- Iusa Wire
- Jiangsu Etern Co., Ltd.
- Kei Industries
- Leoni
- Leviton
- Molex
- Neccon Power And Infra Ltd.
- Nexans
- Ningbo Orient Group
- Okonite
- Optical Cable Corp.
- Polycab Wires
- Prysmian
- Q-Flex Cables
- Qingdao Hanhe Cable Group Co., Ltd.
- Rea Magnet Wire Co.
- Relemac
- RPG Cables
- Saudi Cable Co.
- Shandong Yanggu Cable Group Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Shenghua Cable Group
- Southwire Co.
- Sterlite Technologies
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Superior Essex
- Surbhi Telelink
- The Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
- TE (Formerly Tyco Electronics Ltd.)
- The Marmon Group
- Tianjin Suli Cable Group Co., Ltd.
- Torrent Power
- Tpc Wire And Cable Corp.
- Usha Martin
- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
- Walsin Lihwa Corp.
- Wuxi Jiangnan Cable Co., Ltd.
- Xignux
- Yazaki Corp.
- Zhejiang Wanma Group Co., Ltd.
Chapter 8 U.S. Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Trends by Functional Category
- Trends by Year
- Trends by Country
- Trends by Assignee/Patent Holder
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jnyo62
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
