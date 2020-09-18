Worldwide Cancer Vaccines Industry to 2025 - Analysis of Promising Vaccines
DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Vaccines Market, Pipeline Analysis Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the fast-evolving, high-growth global cancer vaccines market. The report offers the foremost up-to-date industry data on the specific market situation and future outlook for the global cancer vaccines market. The report provides historical market data for 2015 - 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2025.
The report contains a granular evaluation of the prevailing enterprise conditions, market demands, reveal facts in the marketplace, revenues, and offers forecasts through 2025. The report presents a clear perception of current and future developments of the global cancer vaccines market.
The report explores detailed insights into the introduction to cancer vaccines and the mechanism of cancer vaccines. The report additionally provides a detailed evaluation of the leading 4 key marketed cancer vaccines market assessments globally, data from 2015 to 2019, and forecasts to 2025. The report reviews a clear insight into the funding of the cancer vaccine studies. The report additionally investigates special insights about the regulatory landscape which include the approval system and an overview of the regulatory authorities in the United States, EU, and Japan.
Key developments of collaboration, partnerships, merger & acquisition, and licensing settlement are analyzed with details. The report additionally examines the principle marketplace growth drivers and restraining forces and also offers an all-round future outlook.
The report concludes with the profiles of the key players in the global cancer vaccines market. The key players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, vaccines portfolio, vaccine revenue analysis, and recent development.
Other emerging players are making novel era-based vaccines that are in all possible to have an effect on the market share during the forecast duration. The emerging players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, promising vaccines in the clinical development with the current stage of clinical evaluation, vaccines target, platform technology, and recent developments.
Report Scope:
- Detailed Insights of the Introduction to Cancer Vaccines and Mechanism of Cancer Vaccines
- The Market Size of the Global Cancer Vaccines Market with Five Years Forecast
- The Market Size of the 4 Leading Cancer Vaccines with Five Years Forecast
- Provides Comprehensive Insights on the Funding of the Cancer Vaccines Research
- Investigates the Key Growth Drivers and Restraints of the Global Cancer Vaccines Market
- Provides Key Trends with Respect to Collaboration Deals, Merger & Acquisitions, Partnership Deals, and Licensing Agreement
- Detailed Insights of the Regulatory Framework Including the Approval Process and an Overview of the Regulatory Authorities in the United States, EU, and Japan
- A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Vaccines Portfolios, Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Sales Value Analysis, and Recent Development
- An Insightful Analysis of the Emerging Players Along with the Analysis of their Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Phase, Platform Technology, and Recent Development
The Report Helps Solution the Following Questions:
- What is the current size of the overall global cancer vaccines market? How much will this market be worth from 2020 to 2025?
- What are the key marketed cancer vaccines? What are their revenue potentials to 2025?
- What are the main drivers and restraints in the global cancer vaccines market?
- What are the major deals happenings in the global cancer vaccines market?
- Who are the top market players and what are their happenings, vaccines revenue, current developments, and scenarios?
- What are some of the most prominent cancer vaccines currently in clinical development? What are their happenings, platform technology, and current developments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction to Cancer Vaccines
3. Mechanism of Cancer Vaccines
4. Global Cancer Vaccines Market Size and Forecast (2015 - 2025)
5. Key Marketed Cancer Vaccines Market Value (2015 - 2025)
5.1 Gardasil/Gardasil 9
5.2 Cervarix
5.3 Provenge
5.4 Imlygic
6. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Cancer Vaccines Market
6.1 Key Market Drivers
6.2 Key Market Inhibitors
7. Funding in the Cancer Vaccines Research
8. Major Deals and Agreement Happenings in the Cancer Vaccines Market
8.1 Collaboration Deals
8.2 Licensing Agreement
8.3 Partnership Deals
8.4 Merger & Acquisitions
9. Regulatory Environment - Cancer Vaccines Approval Process
9.1 United States
9.2 Europe
9.3 Japan
10. Key Players Analysis
10.1 Merck & Co., Inc.
10.1.1 Business Overview
10.1.2 Vaccines Portfolio
10.1.3 Recent Development
10.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
10.2.1 Business Overview
10.2.2 Vaccines Portfolio
10.3 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals (Sanpower Group)
10.3.1 Business Overview
10.3.2 Vaccines Portfolio
10.3.3 Recent Development
10.4 Amgen
10.4.1 Business Overview
10.4.2 Vaccines Portfolio
10.4.3 Recent Development
11. Emerging Players Analysis
11.1 Genocea Biosciences, Inc
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.1.3 Recent Development
11.2 GeoVax, Inc
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.2.3 Recent Development
11.3 Moderna, Inc
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.3.3 Recent Development
11.4 Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.4.3 Recent Development
11.5 OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.5.3 Recent Development
11.6 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.6.3 Recent Development
11.7 Enochian Biosciences
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.8 Flow Pharma, Inc
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.8.3 Recent Development
11.9 Polynoma LLC
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.9.3 Recent Development
11.10 IO Biotech
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.10.3 Recent Development
11.11 Eu Biologics Co., Ltd.
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.12 OncoPep, Inc
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.12.3 Recent Development
11.13 Medigen, Inc
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.14 EVOQ Therapeutics
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.15 Heat Biologics, Inc
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.15.3 Recent Development
11.16 ViciniVax
11.16.1 Business Overview
11.16.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.17 ImmuneTune
11.17.1 Business Overview
11.17.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.18 Elios Therapeutics LLC
11.18.1 Business Overview
11.18.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.18.3 Recent Development
11.19 Treos Bio Limited
11.19.1 Business Overview
11.19.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.19.3 Recent Development
11.20 Scancell Holdings PLC
11.20.1 Business Overview
11.20.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.20.3 Recent Development
11.21 EpiThany
11.21.1 Business Overview
11.21.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.21.3 Recent Development
11.22 CureVac AG
11.22.1 Business Overview
11.22.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.22.3 Recent Development
11.23 DCprime
11.23.1 Business Overview
11.23.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.23.3 Recent Development
11.24 Vaximm AG
11.24.1 Business Overview
11.24.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.24.3 Recent Development
11.25 Anixa Biosciences, Inc
11.25.1 Business Overview
11.25.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.25.3 Recent Development
11.26 AdaptVac
11.26.1 Business Overview
11.26.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.26.3 Recent Development
11.27 PDC*line Pharma
11.27.1 Business Overview
11.27.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.27.3 Recent Development
11.28 MimiVax LLC
11.28.1 Business Overview
11.28.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.28.3 Recent Development
11.29 Agenus, Inc
11.29.1 Business Overview
11.29.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.30 AlphaVax, Inc
11.30.1 Business Overview
11.30.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.31 Genexine
11.31.1 Business Overview
11.31.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.31.3 Recent Development
11.32 GlobeImmune, Inc
11.32.1 Business Overview
11.32.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.33 Ubivac, Inc
11.33.1 Business Overview
11.33.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.34 Vaccinogen, Inc
11.34.1 Business Overview
11.34.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.35 OSE Immunotherapeutics
11.35.1 Business Overview
11.35.2 Promising Cancer Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.35.3 Recent Development
