Worldwide Catheters Industry Report to 2027: Featuring Leading Players Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen, BD, Biotronik, Boston Scientific and Others

This report analyzes the market trends of catheters with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027 (forecast period 2022 to 2027), and regional markets for catheters.

The global catheter market is a diverse industry with both multinational companies and smaller regional companies participating in a very competitive market.

Segments of the market covered in this report include cardiovascular, urological, neurovascular, and intravenous catheters, as well as specialty products such as suction, thermodilution, oximetry catheters, anesthesia, and reproductive catheters. In some areas, particularly neurovascular, some procedures would not be possible without the use of catheters.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Minimally Invasive Procedures Increases Demand for Catheters

Increased Demand for Disposable Catheters

New Technologies in Catheter Design Increase Catheter Use

Advances in Imaging Technology Leads to New Applications Requiring the Use of Catheters

Restraints

Price Erosion Due to Fierce Competition Decreases Revenue Potential

Longer Approval Times Delay New Product Launches

Reimbursement Issues Affect the Use of Technology

Experienced Physicians are Often Reluctant to Accept New Device Technologies

Report Includes

35 data tables and 34 additional tables

A detailed review and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for catheters

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for catheters, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global catheters market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by product, application/disease type, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major market dynamics, technology updates, industry overviews, and competitive environment of the leading market participants

Review of the international regulatory landscape and the U.S. premarket notifications and approvals for catheters with emphasis on recently approved products as well as products under development or in different stages of clinical trials

Assessment of the recent U.S. patents and patent applications on the catheters market

Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive environment, ongoing research (R&D) activities, new product launches, strategic alliances, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

Detailed company profiles of the leading industry players, including Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Stryker Corp., and Terumo Corp.

The number of catheterization procedures performed worldwide is affected by:

A globally aging population and its healthcare needs.

Higher incidences of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and obesity.

The effects of weak economies on overall healthcare utilization rates.

Efforts by third-party payers to lower costs associated with medical procedures.

Investigations by governmental agencies into potential overutilization of procedures.

The implementation by hospitals of policies designed to reduce the incidence of unnecessary procedures.

Growing concerns over infection rates with catheter use, which is improving technologies.

New diagnostic imaging and functional assessment modalities that more effectively screen patients to determine the need for treatment.

The market for catheters in medically advanced regions such as the U.S. and Western Europe is more mature, particularly for products in the urological and intravenous areas. Growth in developed regions will be mainly due to:

An increase in the over-65 segment of the population.

The continued rise in chronic diseases such as heart disease.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Catheter

3.2 Catheter Development

3.3 Catheter Construction

3.4 Catheter Applications

3.5 Types of Catheters

3.6 Urological Catheters

3.7 Intravenous (IV) Catheters

3.8 Neurovascular Catheters

3.9 Specialty Catheters

3.10 End-User Preferences

3.11 Catheter Materials

3.12 Key Characteristics

3.13 Component Materials

3.14 Catheter Coatings

3.15 Current Market Trends

3.16 Future Perspective

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Chronic Diseases Worldwide

4.2.2 Cardiovascular Diseases

4.2.3 Obesity

4.2.4 Diabetes

4.2.5 Cancer

4.2.6 Respiratory Diseases

4.2.7 Worldwide Economic Demographics

4.2.8 Worldwide Population Growth

4.2.9 Globally Aging Population

4.2.10 Westernization of Dietary Habits and Urbanization

4.2.11 Growing Affluence in Middle- and Lower-Income Countries

4.2.12 Use of Catheters Worldwide

4.2.13 Coronary Procedures

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Rising cases of HCAIs

4.3.2 PCI Versus CABG

4.3.3 Combined Therapies

4.3.4 Catheter Reuse

4.3.5 Product Distribution

4.3.6 Reimbursement and Regulation Trends

4.3.7 Global Financial Conditions

4.3.8 Third-Party Coverage and Reimbursement

4.3.9 Global Cost Containment

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Recent Product Introductions

Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

5.1 Overview

5.2 COVID-19 Crisis

5.3 Impact of the COVID-19 on Global Catheters Market

5.3.1 COVID-19 Measures

Chapter 6 Global Market for Catheters by Application

Chapter 7 Global Market for Catheters by Region

Chapter 8 U.S. Patent Analysis

Chapter 9 U.S. Premarket Notifications and Approvals

9.1 Premarket Notifications

9.1.1 Device Classification

9.1.2 510(K) Clearance

9.1.3 Premarket Approvals (PMAs)

Chapter 10 Market Opportunities

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms

