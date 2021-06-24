Worldwide Cellular IoT Projects 2021: Database of 300 Emerging Cellular M2M/IoT Deployments

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "300 Emerging Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This extensive database, comprising 300 emerging cellular M2M/IoT deployments, includes various types of projects and product categories deployed across vertical markets ranging from aftermarket automotive, transport & logistics, utilities and infrastructure to retail, industrial, consumer electronics and healthcare.

The new list of emerging projects identifies both start-ups and incumbents which are all yet to reach massive scale but may in many cases very well do so in the upcoming years. The database includes project size and geographical distribution by the end of 2020 as well as a 5-year forecast for each individual project.

The projects covered in the list of 300 emerging cellular IoT projects together account for approximately 4.7 million active units. They include a diversified mix of initiatives ranging from promising young start-ups to products from incumbents that have been around for years, and the projects share one common trait - they are all yet to surpass 50,000 cellular IoT connections worldwide.

While some of the projects may never become large, others are expected to grow into the hundreds of thousands of units already during the 5-year forecast period. The projects on the list are together forecasted to reach 10.3 million units by 2025. This corresponds to an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0 percent.

The emergence of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications and the Internet of Things (IoT) has impacted virtually all industry sectors. The impact has in many cases been profound, and while a few niches may have been left largely untouched so far, a fair share of the vertical markets have on the contrary been truly disrupted by M2M/IoT technology over the past decades. This development shows no signs of wearing off any time soon, as the pace of innovation within IoT-enabled businesses is continuously high and even growing in many sectors. Stories of how entrepreneurs are connecting the world with IoT are thus likely to continue dominating the tech newsfeed for the foreseeable future.

Highlights of this Database:

Detailed data in Excel format on 300 emerging M2M/IoT deployments identified globally.

Practical information including the involved companies, HQ location and website for every deployment.

Categorisation of each project by the main M2M/IoT vertical.

Geographical breakdown detailing the number of active cellular IoT connections by region per project.

Forecasts on the future developments for each deployment until 2025.

Analyst commentary on the methodology and summary of key findings as well as select case studies.

This product answers the following questions:

Which are notable emerging M2M/IoT projects deployed on the global market?

What is the geographical breakdown of key M2M/IoT deployments by region?

Which individual projects are expected to experience the highest growth rates in the next five years?

Which of the M2M/IoT verticals have the greatest numbers of emerging deployments?

How is the list of emerging projects foreseen to develop in the future as the constituent deployments progress?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 300 emerging cellular IoT projects worldwide

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Overview of the database entries

1.4 Entrepreneurship and the Internet of Things

1.5 Case studies

1.6 Concluding remarks and future outlook

