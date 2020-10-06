Worldwide Cereal Bars Industry to 2026 - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cereal Bars Market - By Product Type (Energy Nutrition Bars, Snack Bars, And Other Bars) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global Cereal Bars market was valued at USD 12 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach over USD 23.73 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 10.3% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

The growth Cereal Bars Market is increasing significantly due to varying lifestyle, growing number of health-related issues among individuals, along with rising disposable income. People are mainly concerned about nutritional significance of the foodstuff they consume and cereal bars act as the best snack meal for many people who wish to have ready-to-eat as well as healthy food.

As cereal bars have immense nutritional values such as fiber and proteins it is being used widely by the consumers. There is a rising popularity and demand for cereal bars, especially among sports people; as these bars help to suppress appetite and maintain weight, which is very important to athletes.

Usually, people eat cereal bars as refreshments between lunch and dinner and this particular trend is acquiring popularity amongst all age groups. This particular development is fuelling the demand for the cereal bars market. Cereal bars are inexpensive sources of nutrition as well as they are very handy thus being used increasingly by the consumers.

Varying lifestyle, growing number of health-related issues among individuals, along with rising disposable income propel the growth of the market. These days, people are mainly concerned regarding the nutritional significance of the foodstuff they consume and cereal bars act as the best snack meal for many people who wish to have ready-to-eat as well as healthy food. Cereal bars are usually sold by many grocery wholesalers, food service providers, and retail stores. Augmentation in the total number of retail stores also contributes to the development of the cereal bars market.

Global Cereal Bars Market: Segmentation

Cereal bars market can be classified into product types such as energy nutrition bars, snack bars, and other bars. Growing buyer choice towards energy nutrition bars and snack bars in place of mealtime cereals due to busy schedules and increasing health consciousness anticipate contributing majorly to the market development. These cereals bars majorly comprises sugar, oats, flour, dry fruits, honey, corn, wheat, nuts, and puffed rice in which hydrogenated fats and oils are not included. Cereal bars are accessible in different flavors which comprise caramel, peanut butter, chocolate, strawberry, banana, and honey.

Global Cereal Bars Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is projected to be one of the most important markets for the global cereal bars. Increasing economies and growing household revenue are few of the most important aspects triggering the expansion of the global cereal bars market in Asia Pacific region. India and China are the two most important countries in the Asia Pacific which are projected to hold the maximum shares in the cereal bars market. The growing middle-class populace like using cereal bars regularly and this is anticipated to have an optimistic impact on the popularity and demand for cereal bars. Increasing number of health-conscious people and changing lifestyle among the people fuel the market growth in the Asia Pacific region, followed by Europe. In North America, the U.S. is projected to hold the highest market share.

Global Cereal Bars Market: Competitive Players

Some of the most important market players in the global cereal bars market are Kellogg Company, General Mills, Inc., Quaker Oats Co., Nestle SA, Clif Bar, Atkins Nutritionals, Kashi, General Mills, McKee Foods, Mars, Pharmavite., and Naturell (India) Pvt., Ltd., among others.

