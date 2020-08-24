Worldwide Chronic Pancreatitis (CP) Market Analysis 2017-2030 - Epidemiology, Therapies, Drugs, Players, Unmet Needs

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Pancreatitis (CP) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of CP in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Chronic pancreatitis (CP) from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The Chronic pancreatitis (CP) epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Prevalent cases of Chronic Pancreatitis, Diagnosed cases of Chronic Pancreatitis, Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis based on Etiology, Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis, Clinical manifestation of Chronic Pancreatitis) scenario of Chronic pancreatitis (CP) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2030.



According to the publisher, the total number of prevalent cases of Chronic pancreatitis(CP) in 7 MM was found to be 395,137 in the year 2017.



Drug Chapters



This segment of the Chronic pancreatitis report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and early stage (Phase-I and Phase-II) pipeline drugs along with other promising candidates. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



A multidisciplinary treatment approach is usually followed internationally for the management of CP and the market consequently can be divided into segments based on revenue generated by therapies which include pain control, management of exocrine and endocrine insufficiency and management of other complications. However, there are important points to be noted such as the fact that there are not curative treatment options at present and all the therapies used are either off-label or symptomatic in nature.



Market Outlook



The Chronic pancreatitis market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to the publisher, the market of Chronic pancreatitis in 7MM was found to be USD 1865.49 Million in 2017, and is expected to increase during the course of the study period (2017-2030). Among the 7MM, the United States accounts for the largest market size of CP, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.



Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2030. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Chronic Pancreatitis



3. SWOT Analysis for Chronic Pancreatitis



4. Chronic pancreatitis Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of CP in 2017

4.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of CP in 2030



5. Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Associated risk factors and classification systems

5.3. Etiology

5.4. Pathophysiology

5.5. Mechanisms and Biomarkers for Progression from Recurrent Chronic Pancreatitis to Chronic Pancreatitis

5.6. Complications of CP

5.7. Diagnosis of CP



6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Pancreatitis



7. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Chronic Pancreatitis

7.1. The United States

7.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.1.2. Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis in the United States

7.1.3. Diagnosed cases of Chronic Pancreatitis in the United States

7.1.4. Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis based on Etiology in the United States

7.1.5. Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis in the United States

7.1.6. Clinical manifestation of Chronic Pancreatitis in the United States

7.2. EU-5

7.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2.2. Germany

7.2.3. France

7.2.4. Italy

7.2.5. Spain

7.2.6. United Kingdom

7.3. Japan

7.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.3.2. Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis in Japan

7.3.3. Diagnosed cases of Chronic Pancreatitis in Japan

7.3.4. Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis based on Etiology in Japan

7.3.5. Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis in Japan

7.3.6. Clinical manifestation of Chronic Pancreatitis in Japan



8. Treatment and Management of Chronic Pancreatitis

8.1. Clinical management of CP

8.2. ACG Clinical Guidelines: Chronic Pancreatitis

8.3. NICE guidelines for the management of Chronic Pancreatitis

8.4. Japanese guidelines for the management of Chronic pancreatitis

8.5. Harmonizing diagnosis and treatment of chronic pancreatitis across Europe (HaPanEU) initiative

8.6. Endoscopic treatment of chronic pancreatitis: European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE) Guideline

8.7. Pain in Chronic Pancreatitis

8.8. Case study

8.9. Patient Journey



9. Unmet needs



10. Marketed Therapies

10.1. Viokace: Aptalis Pharma

10.1.1. Product Description

10.1.2. Product Development Activities

10.1.3. Clinical Development

10.1.4. Safety and efficacy

10.2. Zenpep: Aptalis Pharma

10.2.1. Product Description

10.2.2. Product Development Activities

10.2.3. Clinical Development

10.2.4. Safety and efficacy

10.3. Pertzye: Digestive Care, Inc

10.3.1. Product Description

10.3.2. Product Development Activities

10.3.3. Clinical Development

10.3.4. Safety and efficacy



11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. NI-03: Kangen Pharma

11.1.1. Product Description

11.1.2. Product Development Activities

11.1.3. Clinical Development

11.2. MS-1819: AzurRX BioPharma

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Product Development Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.4. Safety and efficacy



12. Other promising candidates

12.1. TLY012: Theraly Fibrosis

12.1.1. Product Description

12.1.2. Product Development Activities



13. Chronic Pancreatitis: 7 Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Total Market Size of Chronic Pancreatitis in 7MM

13.3. Total Market Size of Chronic Pancreatitis by Therapies

13.4. Market Outlook: 7MM



14. Market Size by Country

14.1. United States Market Size

14.1.1. Total Market Size of Chronic Pancreatitis

14.1.2. Market Size of Chronic Pancreatitis by Therapies

14.2. Europe

14.2.1. Germany

14.2.2. France

14.2.3. Italy

14.2.4. Spain

14.2.5. United Kingdom

14.3. Japan: Market Outlook

14.3.1. Total Market Size of Chronic Pancreatitis

14.3.2. Market Size of Chronic Pancreatitis by Therapies



15. Market Drivers



16. Market Barriers



Companies Mentioned

Aptalis Pharma

Digestive Care Inc.

Kangen Pharmaceuticals

AzurRx BioPharma

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dnriby

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

