Worldwide Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Industry to 2028 - by Type and End-user

DUBLIN, July 22, 2020 -- The "Global Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cleanroom disposable gloves market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.26% and 7.58% in terms of revenue and volume, respectively, over the forecasting years 2019-2028.



The growing number of cleanroom spaces owing to the demand from the pharmaceutical, medical and semiconductors industries is primarily driving the growth of the global cleanroom disposable gloves market. Strict regulatory standards regarding airborne particle concentration control have led personnel to make use of gloves compulsorily. This factor is also likely to be one of the drivers of market growth. However, the increasing application of industrial robots in the manufacturing industry will restrain market growth. The huge cost associated with the establishment of classroom spaces is also challenging the growth of the studied market. Key opportunities like the growing public awareness regarding different cleanroom gloves and the rising consumer sectors must be leveraged to reach the projected growth rate.



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



Asia-Pacific is the region with the largest cleanroom disposable gloves market contributing highest to the world revenue over the forecasted period. The increasing number of cleanroom spaces in China, South Korea and ASEAN countries are primarily contributing to the regional market growth. Growth in the end-user segments like semiconductors and pharmaceutical industries is leading to increased adoption of cleanroom disposable gloves. Moreover, the presence of a large number of major manufacturers of disposable gloves in the region is also favoring the market growth.



The major firms in the cleanroom disposable gloves market are Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Medline Industries Inc, B Braun Melsungen AG, Dynarex Corporation (QuickMedical), Cardinal Health, Semperit AG Holding, Ansell Ltd, 3M, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Adventa Berhad, Rubberex, Hartalega Holdings Berhad and Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.



Ansell Ltd is a global company that deals with manufacturing and development of protection solutions. The company operates in two major segments, including healthcare a global business unit and industrial GBU. It offers services to a wide range of segments with an extensive product portfolio of more than 1000 product styles. BioClean Nano 4 Nitrile Gloves, BioClean Legacy BLA2 and BioClean N-Plus are types of disposable gloves provided by the company.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlooks

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter'S Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat of Substitute Products

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Impact of Covid-19 on Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Rising Quantity of Cleanroom Spaces

2.6.2. Stringent Regulatory Standards

2.7. Market Restraint

2.7.1. Increase in the Usage of Industrial Robots

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Increased Awareness Regarding Various Cleanroom Gloves Among the Consumers

2.8.2. Surging Consumer Sectors

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Financial Constraint Associated in Establishing Cleanroom Spaces



3. Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. Natural Rubber Gloves

3.2. Nitrile Gloves

3.3. Vinyl Gloves

3.4. Neoprene Gloves

3.5. Other Types



4. Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market Outlook - by End-User

4.1. Semiconductor Industry

4.2. Medical Devices Industry

4.3. Hospitals

4.4. Disk Drives Industry

4.5. Food Industry

4.6. Pharmaceutical Industry

4.7. Flat Panels Industry

4.8. Aerospace Industry

4.9. Other End-Users



5. Geographical Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market by Type

5.1.2. Market by End-User

5.1.3. Country Outlook

5.1.3.1. The United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market by Type

5.2.2. Market by End-User

5.2.3. Country Outlook

5.2.3.1. Germany

5.2.3.2. France

5.2.3.3. The United Kingdom

5.2.3.4. Italy

5.2.3.5. Russia

5.2.3.6. Spain

5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market by Type

5.3.2. Market by End-User

5.3.3. Country Outlook

5.3.3.1. China

5.3.3.2. Japan

5.3.3.3. India

5.3.3.4. Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.5. South Korea

5.3.3.6. Asean Countries

5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Market by Type

5.4.2. Market by End-User

5.4.3. Country Outlook

5.4.3.1. Brazil

5.4.3.2. Mexico

5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. Market by Type

5.5.2. Market by End-User

5.5.3. Country Outlook

5.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia

5.5.3.2. Turkey

5.5.3.3. United Arab Emirates

5.5.3.4. South Africa

5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

6.2. Rubberex

6.3. Top Glove Corporation Bhd

6.4. Medline Industries Inc

6.5. Ansell Ltd

6.6. Supermax Corporation Berhad

6.7. Semperit AG Holding

6.8. B Braun Melsungen AG

6.9. Cardinal Health

6.10. Adventa Berhad

6.11. Dynarex Corporation (Quickmedical)

6.12. Hartalega Holdings Berhad

6.13. 3M

6.14. Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd



7. Research Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

7.1.1. Objectives of Study

7.1.2. Scope of Study

7.2. Sources of Data

7.2.1. Primary Data Sources

7.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

7.3. Research Methodology

7.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

7.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

7.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

7.3.4. Data Collection

7.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



