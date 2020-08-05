Worldwide Clear Aligners Market to 2030 - Benchmark Performance Against Key Competitors

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global clear aligners market.



This report focuses on clear aligners market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the clear aligners market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global clear aligners market is expected to decline from $2.08 billion in 2019 to $2.00 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.81%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. Patients have postponed non-emergency procedures impacting the demand for clear aligners. The market is then expected to recover and reach $3.14 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 16.26%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the clear aligners? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward?



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider clear aligners market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The clear aligners market section of the report gives context. It compares the clear aligners market with other segments of the clear aligners market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, clear aligners indicators comparison.

The clear aligners market consists of revenue generated from the sales of clear aligners, by the companies that manufacture them. Clear aligners are orthodontic devices that are used to align and straighten the teeth by using force to regulate their movement.



North America was the largest region in the clear aligners market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



In January 2019, Straumann Group, a Switzerland based dental equipment and supplies manufacturing company, has entered into a partnership with Tianjin ZhengLi Technology. By partnering with Tianjin ZhengLi Technology Company Limited (ZhengLi Technology), whose clear-aligner device has regulatory approval in China, the Straumann Group has facilitated its strategy to penetrate the market for orthodontic clear aligners in China. Straumann has also acquired exclusive distribution rights for its aligners in China.



The clear aligners market covered in this report is segmented by product into ceramic braces; clear aligners; lingual braces. It is also segmented by material type into polyurethane plastic; polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG); polyvinyl chloride (PVC); others and by end-user into hospitals; dental and orthodontic clinics.



A major factor that limits the clear aligners market growth is its high cost. The cost of clear aligners is higher than that of metal braces. For instance, the average cost of clear aligners ranges from $3,500 to $8,000, while the metal braces price ranges from $2,500 to $6,000. This difference in cost is primarily due to the customization as clear aligners are designed according to the patient's condition and severity. Therefore, high prices of clear aligners are likely to hamper the market.



Dental 3D printing is an emerging technology in the clear aligners market. 3D printing has many applications in the dental industry which include bridge models, surgical guides, clear aligners and dentures. However, clear aligner manufacturing is the most common use of dental 3D printing, as it helps in designing clear aligners cost-effectively. The majority of clear aligners manufactures are currently using 3D-printed moulds for manufacturing the clear aligners. For instance, in 2019, the smile direct club has collaborated with HP to produce 20 million 3D printed clear aligner dental moulds in a year, which is around 50,000 aligners in a day.



The rising prevalence of dental malocclusion across the world is the major factor responsible for the growth of the clear aligners market. Malocclusion is a medical disorder where the teeth are misaligned and/or incorrect relation between the teeth of the upper and lower dental arches. The incidence of malocclusion is high with variations between various geographic regions and age groups. It is one of the most common dental problems along with dental caries, gingival disease, and dental fluorosis. As of January 2020, the Invisalign system of Align Technology, a leading player in the clear aligners market, treated 2 million patients who started treatment using the Invisalign system. Invisalign system is used for straightening and aligning of teeth. This shows the increase in the adoption rate of clear aligners for straightening and aligning of misaligned teeth contributing to the growth of the clear aligners market.



