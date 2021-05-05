Worldwide Closed System Drug Transfer Device Industry to 2028 - Players Include Victus, Baxter International and Equashield Among Others

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Component; By Closing Mechanism; By Technology; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global closed system drug transfer device market size is expected to reach USD 1.91 billion by 2028 according to a new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The demand for closed system drug transfer devices is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of these machines for the treatment of diseases such as cancer, stringent regulations regarding safe handling of drugs, and technological advancements for the delivery of effective healthcare services drives the market growth. Governments across the globe are investing significantly in the development of advanced healthcare infrastructure, boosting market growth of closed system drug transfer devices system.



On the basis of type, the market is segmented into filtration, and barrier machines. Filtration segment are equipped with technology to clean the air passing between the environment and the hazardous drug vial. The vial access devices segment dominated the global market in 2020. These machines enable safe drug transfer from vial to syringe.



The increasing occurrence of cancer, advanced healthcare services, and growing investments in the development of advanced healthcare equipment by governments and private organizations are some factors expected to fuel the demand during the forecast period.



On the basis of closing mechanism, the market is segmented into click-to-lock, Luer-lock, push-to-turn, color-to-color, and others. Click-to-Lock closed system drug transfer devices are used to prevent prolonged exposure to hazardous drug vapors. The increasing need for safe handling of hazardous drugs, ease of use, and protection from external contamination are some factors driving the growth of this segment.



The market is segmented into compartmentalized devices, air filtration devices, diaphragm-based devices, and others, based on technology. The diaphragm-based segment dominated the global market in 2020. The demand for compartmentalized segment is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to ease of use and lower prices. Compartmentalized machines are capable of containing, transfer, and equalizing the pressure within the system without any additional attachment to the system.



The hospital segment dominated the global market in 2020. The increasing occurrence of cancer-related diseases coupled with government initiatives supports the growth of this segment. The growing geriatric population, and rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries, such as India, China, and Japan, boost the adoption of closed system drug transfer machines in hospitals.



North America dominated the global market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to increasing health awareness, and rising spending on healthcare.



Some of the major market participants include Becton Dickinson and Company, JMS Co., Ltd., Codan Medizinische Gerate GmbH & Co Kg, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Victus, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Equashield LLC, B. Braun Melsungen, Caragen Ltd., Yukon Medical, ICU Medical Inc., and Corvida Medical.



The publisher has segmented the closed system drug transfer device market report on the basis of type, component, closing mechanism, technology, end-use, and region:



Closed System Drug Transfer Device Type Outlook

Filtration

Barrier

Closed System Drug Transfer Device Component Outlook

Line Access

Syringe Safety

Vial Access

Others

Closed System Drug Transfer Device Closing Mechanism Outlook

Click-to-Lock

Luer-Lock

Push-to-Turn

Color-to-Color

Others

Closed System Drug Transfer Device Technology Outlook

Compartmentalized Devices

Air Filtration Devices

Diaphragm-Based Devices

Others

Closed System Drug Transfer Device End-User Outlook

Hospitals

Clinics

Oncology Diagnostic Centers

Others

Closed System Drug Transfer Device Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

RoMEA

