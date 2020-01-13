Worldwide Connected Tire Market Insights; 2017-2019, 2023 & 2027, Featuring Profiles of Continental, Bridgestone, MICHELIN, Pirelli & C, and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
Jan 13, 2020, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Tire - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Connected Tire Market accounted for $0.28 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $38.63 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 73% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increased competition among tire manufacturers to offer unique solutions and rising trends of vehicle electrification and connected vehicles. However, cost barriers are restraining the market growth.
In terms of vehicle, the passenger vehicles segment is anticipated to significant growth during the forecast period due to the high penetration of connected tires in exotic, luxury, and premium cars. The advent of shared mobility and ride-hailing services is expected to boost the adoption of connected tires in cars, and subsequently, boost the passenger vehicles segment.
By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth over the forecast period. High spending power of customers and higher sales of premium and luxury vehicles in the U.S. are expected to drive the connected tire market in North America.
Some of the key players in global Connected Tire market are Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, MICHELIN, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Connected Tire Market, By Vehicle
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Commercial Vehicles
5.2.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
5.2.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
5.3 Passenger Vehicles
6 Global Connected Tire Market, By Rim Size
6.1 Introduction
6.2 >22''
6.3 18''-21''
6.4 12''-17''
7 Global Connected Tire Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aftermarket
7.3 OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)
8 Global Connected Tire Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Continental AG
10.2 Bridgestone Corporation
10.3 MICHELIN
10.4 Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
10.5 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
