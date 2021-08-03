Worldwide Cordless Power Tools Industry to 2026 - Rising Demand for Industrial Heat Guns
Aug 03, 2021, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cordless Power Tools Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cordless power tools market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.54% during the period 2020-2026.
APAC is the fastest-growing market for cordless power tools and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and increasing applications in household and commercial sectors are primarily driving the cordless power tools market growth. These tools are used mainly in automobile, aerospace, construction, electronics, and shipbuilding industries. They also have several household applications such as removing paint, soldering wire, and thawing pipes. The increased demand for Lithium-ion batteries and the rise in infrastructural developments surge the demand for these tools. The extensive use of battery-driven tools has increased the use of cordless power tools. The ban of NiCd batteries in power tools has increased the application of lithium-ion batteries in these tools. Furthermore, the proportion of cordless tools has increased in smaller power tools categories such as angle grinders, circular saws, and reciprocating saws.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the cordless power tools market during the forecast period:
- The rise in Demand for Industrial Heat Guns
- Increased Prominence of Asian Manufacturing
- Industry 4.0 and Smart Precision Manufacturing
- Advances in Li-ion Batteries
The study considers the global cordless power tools market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Insights by Vendors
The global market is characterized by low market concentration, with high competition among players. Currently. These vendors have a global presence in three major regions - North America, APAC, and Europe. The present scenario drives vendors to alter and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence. The competition is expected to intensify further with increased product extensions, growth in technological innovations, and an increase in merger and acquisition activities.
Key Questions Answered:
1. What would be the value of the global cordless power tools market by 2026?
2. Which are the major industries that use cordless power tool equipment?
3. Which region holds the maximum market share of the global cordless power tools market?
4. Who are the leading players in the power tools market?
5. What are the key factors and trends enabling market growth?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Tool Type
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by End-User
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 COVID-19 Scenario
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rising Demand for Industrial Heat Guns
8.2 Increased Prominence of Asian Manufacturing
8.3 Industry 4.0 And Smart Precision Manufacturing
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Advances in Li-Ion Batteries
9.2 Growth in DIY Activities
9.3 Growth in Use of Fasteners
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Low-Cost Labor in Developing Economies
10.2 Fluctuations in Raw Material Pricing
10.3 High End-User Variability
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Tool Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
13 Drilling and Fastening Tools
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Drills
13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.2 Market by Geography
13.4 Impact Drivers
13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.2 Market by Geography
13.5 Impact Wrenches
13.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.2 Market by Geography
13.6 Screwdrivers & Nut Runners
13.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.6.2 Market by Geography
14 Sawing and Cutting Tools
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.2.2 Market by Geography
14.3 Jigsaws
14.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.2 Market by Geography
14.4 Reciprocating Saws
14.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.2 Market by Geography
14.5 Circular Saws
14.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.2 Market by Geography
14.6 Band Saw
14.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.6.2 Market by Geography
14.7 Shears and Nibblers
14.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.7.2 Market by Geography
15 Demolition Tools
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.2.2 Market by Geography
15.3 Demolition Hammer
15.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.2 Market by Geography
15.4 Rotary Hammer
15.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.2 Market by Geography
15.5 Hammer Drills
15.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.2 Market by Geography
16 Material Removal Tools
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.2.2 Market by Geography
16.3 Sanders
16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.2 Market by Geography
16.4 Grinders
16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.2 Market by Geography
17 Routing Tools
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.2.2 Market by Geography
18 Other Tools
18.1 Market Overview
18.1.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.1.2 Market by Geography
18.2 Layout and Laser Tools
18.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.2.2 Market by Geography
18.3 Dust Extractors
18.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.3.2 Market by Geography
18.4 Heat and Glue Guns
18.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.4.2 Market by Geography
19 End-Users
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Market Overview
20 Industrial
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Market Overview
20.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.2.2 Market by Geography
20.3 Automotive
20.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.3.2 Market by Geography
20.4 Aerospace
20.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.4.2 Market by Geography
20.5 Electronics
20.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.5.2 Market by Geography
20.6 Energy
20.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.6.2 Market by Geography
20.7 Construction
20.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.7.2 Market by Geography
20.8 Shipbuilding
20.8.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.8.2 Market by Geography
20.9 Other Industry
20.9.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.9.2 Market by Geography
21 Commercial
21.1 Market Overview
21.1.1 Market Size & Forecast
21.1.2 Market by Geography
22 Residential
22.1 Market Overview
22.1.1 Market Size & Forecast
22.1.2 Market by Geography
23 Geography
23.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.2 Geographic Overview
24 North America
25 Europe
26 APAC
27 Latin America
28 Middle East & Africa
29 Competitive Landscape
29.1 Competition Overview
30 Key Company Profiles
30.1 Stanley Black & Decker
30.1.1 Business Overview
30.1.2 Product Offerings
30.1.3 Key Strategies
30.1.4 Key Strengths
30.1.5 Key Opportunities
30.2 Robert Bosch
30.2.1 Business Overview
30.2.2 Product Offerings
30.2.3 Key Strategies
30.2.4 Key Strengths
30.2.5 Key Opportunities
30.3 Techtronic Industries Company
30.3.1 Business Overview
30.3.2 Product Offerings
30.3.3 Key Strategies
30.3.4 Key Strengths
30.3.5 Key Opportunities
30.4 Makita
30.4.1 Business Overview
30.4.2 Product Offerings
30.4.3 Key Strategies
30.4.4 Key Strengths
30.4.5 Key Opportunities
30.5 Hilti
30.5.1 Business Overview
30.5.2 Product Offerings
30.5.3 Key Strategies
30.5.4 Key Strengths
30.5.5 Key Opportunities
31 Other Prominent Vendors
31.1 Atlas Copco
31.1.1 Business Overview
31.1.2 Product Offerings
31.2 Apex Tool Group
31.2.1 Business Overview
31.2.2 Product Offerings
31.3 Ingersoll Rand
31.3.1 Business Overview
31.3.2 Product Offerings
31.4 Snap-on
31.4.1 Business Overview
31.4.2 Product Offerings
31.5 Koki Holdings
31.5.1 Business Overview
31.5.2 Product Offerings
31.6 Emerson
31.6.1 Business Overview
31.6.2 Product Offerings
31.7 Panasonic
31.7.1 Business Overview
31.7.2 Product Offerings
31.8 Fortive
31.8.1 Business Overview
31.8.2 Product Offerings
31.9 Positec
31.9.1 Business Overview
31.9.2 Product Offerings
31.10 CHERVON
31.10.1 Business Overview
31.10.2 Product Offerings
31.11 FEIN
31.11.1 Business Overview
31.11.2 Product Offerings
31.12 FERM
31.12.1 Business Overview
31.12.2 Product Offerings
31.13 AIMCO
31.13.1 Business Overview
31.13.2 Product Offerings
31.14 Uryu Seisaku
31.14.1 Business Overview
31.14.2 Product Offerings
31.15 INTERSKOL
31.15.1 Business Overview
31.15.2 Product Offerings
31.16 Festool
31.16.1 Business Overview
31.16.2 Product Offerings
31.17 Kyocera
31.17.1 Business Overview
31.17.2 Product Offerings
31.18 CS Unitec
31.18.1 Business Overview
31.18.2 Product Offerings
31.19 Dynabrade
31.19.1 Business Overview
31.19.2 Product Offerings
31.20 Husqvarna
31.20.1 Business Overview
31.20.2 Product Offerings
31.21 STIHL
31.21.1 Business Overview
31.21.2 Product Offerings
31.22 Blount International
31.22.1 Business Overview
31.22.2 Product Offerings
32 Report Summary
32.1 Key Takeaways
32.2 Strategic Recommendations
33 Quantitative Summary
34 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbdsw6
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article