Worldwide Customer Data Platform Industry to 2025 - Identify Drivers and Challenges

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Customer Data Platform Market by Component (Solution v/s Service), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud), by Type, by Application (Marketing Data Segmentation, Predictive Analytics, Others), by Vertical, by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Customer Data Platform Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The Global Customer Data Platform Market is driven by the increasing need to enhance customer satisfaction, retention and engagement for improving the overall customer experience. Additionally, growing need to determine, understand and track customer behavior is further expected to propel the market growth through 2025.



Furthermore, increasing expenditure by the major players operating in the market on the marketing and advertising activities along with launch of new products is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness pertaining to the availability of such platform especially in the emerging countries can hamper the market growth over the next few years. Besides, the dearth of skilled professionals can further restrict the market growth.



The Global Customer Data Platform Market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, type, application, vertical, company and region. Based on deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be accredited to the various benefits offered by cloud such as flexibility, scalability, 24/7 availability, reduced operational costs, large data storage space, auto-update feature, among others. Based on type, the market can be categorized into access, engagement and analytics.



The analytics segment is expected to dominate the market since it provides the option of automating consumer profiles depending upon customer lifecycle and loyalty towards the brand. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into the marketing data segmentation, predictive analytics, personalized recommendation, customer engagement and retention, security management and others. The personalized recommendation segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the growing need to increase customer retention and engagement.



Regionally, the Global Customer Data Platform Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected dominate the overall customer data platform market owing to the increasing adoption of big data analytics solutions on account of the growing amount of data across the various end-user industries.



The major players operating in the Global Customer Data Platform Market Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Nice Systems Inc, Adobe Inc, Tealium Inc, Blueconic, Inc., Ascent360 Inc, Agilone LLC, Lytics Inc., ActionIQ Inc and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



bjective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Customer Data Platform Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Customer Data Platform Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Customer Data Platform Market based on component, deployment mode, type, application, vertical, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Customer Data Platform Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Customer Data Platform Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Customer Data Platform Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Customer Data Platform Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Customer Data Platform Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Customer Data Platform



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Customer Data Platform Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Solution v/s Service)

6.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud)

6.2.3. By Type (Access, Engagement, Analytics)

6.2.4. By Application (Marketing Data Segmentation, Predictive Analytics, Personalized Recommendation, Customer Engagement and Retention, Security Management, Others)

6.2.5. By Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Travel & Hospitality, Automobile, Others)

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Customer Data Platform Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Deployment Mode

7.2.3. By Type

7.2.4. By Application

7.2.5. By Vertical

7.2.6. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.3.1. China Customer Data Platform Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Component

7.3.1.2.2. By Deployment Mode

7.3.1.2.3. By Type

7.3.1.2.4. By Application

7.3.1.2.5. By Vertical

7.3.2. India Customer Data Platform Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Component

7.3.2.2.2. By Deployment Mode

7.3.2.2.3. By Type

7.3.2.2.4. By Application

7.3.2.2.5. By Vertical

7.3.3. Australia Customer Data Platform Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Component

7.3.3.2.2. By Deployment Mode

7.3.3.2.3. By Type

7.3.3.2.4. By Application

7.3.3.2.5. By Vertical

7.3.4. Japan Customer Data Platform Market Outlook

7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.1.1. By Value

7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.4.2.1. By Component

7.3.4.2.2. By Deployment Mode

7.3.4.2.3. By Type

7.3.4.2.4. By Application

7.3.4.2.5. By Vertical

7.3.5. South Korea Customer Data Platform Market Outlook

7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.1.1. By Value

7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.5.2.1. By Component

7.3.5.2.2. By Deployment Mode

7.3.5.2.3. By Type

7.3.5.2.4. By Application

7.3.5.2.5. By Vertical



8. Europe Customer Data Platform Market Outlook



9. North America Customer Data Platform Market Outlook



10. South America Customer Data Platform Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Customer Data Platform Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Oracle Corporation

14.2. SAP SE

14.3. Nice Systems Inc

14.4. Adobe Inc

14.5. Tealium Inc

14.6. Blueconic, Inc.

14.7. Ascent360 Inc

14.8. Agilone LLC

14.9. Lytics Inc.

14.10. ActionIQ Inc



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Author & Disclaimer



