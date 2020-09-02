Worldwide Data Converter Industry to 2025 - by Type, Sampling Rate, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Converter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data converter market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. A data converter refers to an electronic circuit that converts analog data to digital formats or vice versa. The interface unit or device that converts the analog signal to a digital signal is known as an analog to digital converter.



On the other hand, the unit that converts the digital signal to analog is called a digital to analog converter. For instance, computers require analog-to-digital data converters to convert the signals into a readable format. Similarly, modems turn digital signals to analog for communications through telephone lines. Owing to this, data converters find extensive applications across various industries, including communications, automotive, medical and consumer electronics.



Rapid digitalization in various industrial sectors and the increasing adoption of technologically advanced data acquisition systems are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of data converters by aerospace and defense sectors is also providing a boost to the market growth. These devices are used in electronic warfare and communication systems, weapons and defense vehicles for conversion and transmission of signals.



Additionally, data converters are being increasingly integrated with smart devices, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets, for video calling, network signal processing, improving touch sensitivity and image processing. The evolution of wireless communication networks, such as 4G, 5G and long-term evolution (LTE), has further enhanced the demand for data converters for optical communication devices. This, along with the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with connected devices, is expected to contribute to the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global data converter market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Analog Devices Inc., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Datel Inc. (Murata Manufacturing), Fujitsu Ltd., IQ-Analog Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Synopsys Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, etc.



