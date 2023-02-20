Worldwide Dietary Supplements Industry to 2030 - by Type, Form, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dietary Supplements Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dietary supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Amway Corp.

Abbott; Arkopharma

Bayer AG

Glanbia PLC

Pfizer Inc.

ADM

The Nature's Bounty Co.

NU SKIN

NOW Foods

Herbalife Nutrition of America, Inc.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc

Ayanda

This report on global dietary supplements market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global dietary supplements market by categorising the market based on various segments including detailed regional segmentation. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global Dietary Supplements market are provided in this report, which includes company description, business overview, product portfolio, and financial details.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of overall market and its segments. The historic numbers and forecasts are provided for each of the segments and for the countries covered in the report. This report also includes a detailed impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global dietary supplements market.



Apart from the quantitative analysis, the report also provides qualitative analysis, including SWOT analysis, porter's five forces, and value chain of the industry. It also includes descriptive market drivers, opportunities, on-going & future trends, and challenges.



We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Key Highlights of Report

Overview of global dietary supplements market

Analysis of market trends, historical data, market estimates for the base year, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through the forecast period

Profiles of the key companies

SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces, and value chain analysis of global dietary supplements market

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What will be the global dietary supplements market size and the growth rate in the coming year?

What are the main key factors driving the market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the market opportunities and threats in the market?

What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?

Which are trending factors influencing the market shares of the top companies?

Who are the key market players in the industry?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the current industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Key Insights



3. Global Dietary Supplements Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global Dietary Supplements Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Dietary Supplements Market by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Vitamin

5.3. Mineral

5.4. Herbal Supplements

5.5. Proteins and Amino Acids

5.6. Fatty-Acids

5.7. Probiotics

5.8. Other



6. Global Dietary Supplements Market by Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tablets

6.3 Capsules

6.4 Soft Gels

6.5 Powder

6.6 Gummies

6.7 Liquids

6.8 Others



7. Global Dietary Supplements Market by Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmacies and Drug Stores

7.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.4 Online Stores

7.5 Others



8. Global Dietary Supplements Market by Region



9. SWOT Analysis



10. Porter's Five Forces



11. Market Value Chain Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Scenario

12.2. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7n9zb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets