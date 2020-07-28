Worldwide Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Industry to 2027 - Innovative Vaccine Technologies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus Vaccine Market by Product Type and by End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTP) vaccine market was valued at $ 4,758.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $ 7,054.4 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.



Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis or DTP, are serious diseases caused by bacteria. DTP vaccine is a blend of diphtheria and tetanus toxoids adsorbed with pertussis vaccine for intramuscular vaccination. Diphtheria and tetanus toxoids and pertussis vaccine are recommended simultaneously for successful immunization of children up to seven years of age against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (whooping cough) provide an impactful boost to the market growth. Approximately 86 % of infants worldwide (116.3 million children) received 3 doses of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis 3 (DTP3) vaccine during 2018, shielding them from infectious diseases that may cause severe illness and disability, or could even be fatal. .



In 2017, the global demand for all D&T containing vaccines was estimated at around 945 million doses. Self-procuring countries represent almost half of the global demand for DTP vaccines. The WHO has recommended a life course of six doses of diphtheria and tetanus containing vaccines throughout the world. Thus, established firms are currently devoting almost 5% of their total R&D expenditure in vaccine development. Since last decade, biotech firms have emerged as a new force in the area of early stage product development and applied vaccine research. Players operating in the DTP vaccines market are mostly focused on establishing a strong network with dealers and their distributors. Players are partnering with other vaccine manufacturing companies to enhance their product portfolio as well as to expand their global reach. Vaccine development technology has witnessed a revolutionary growth, and has led to the expansion of innovative and new diagnostic technologies with various advancements in therapeutic applications.



The report classifies the global DTP vaccines market based on products, age group, end users, and region. By product, it is categorized into a DTaP vaccine (Diphtheria-Tetanus-acellular Pertussis vaccine), TD (tetanus and diphtheria) vaccine, and Tdap (Tetanus-diphtheria-acellular Pertussis vaccine). By age group, it is divided into adult and pediatric. By End Users, it is categorized into hospitals, clinics, and vaccination centers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global DTP Vaccine market is provided.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key Findings



DTaP is expected to be one of the most lucrative segments, registering a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The Pediatric segment accounted for maximum share in the global DTP vaccines market in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

U.S. dominated the North America DTP Vaccine market, and is projected to retain this trend throughout the forecast period.

India is expected to exhibit the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific DTP Vaccine market, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

India is expected to exhibit the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific DTP Vaccine market, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. South Africa is expected to witness the highest growth in the LAMEA DTP Vaccine market, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

is expected to witness the highest growth in the LAMEA DTP Vaccine market, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. In 2019, North America is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period due to high awareness and demand for DTaP vaccines and presence of major key players along with R&D laboratories. In addition, wide availability of advanced systems supplements the growth of the DTP vaccines market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness in countries such as India and China .

