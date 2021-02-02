Worldwide E-Bike Industry to 2028 - by Products, Drive Mechanism, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global E-Bike Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global e-bike market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 9.95% during the projected period of 2021-2028.



Factors such as government incentives and consumer preference towards e-bikes, are motivating the growth of the studied market during the forecast period. Additionally, the rise in usage of e-bikes for delivery purposes, coupled with e-bikes posing a solution for the rising fuel prices, are likely to offer multiple growth opportunities for the e-bike market.



However, problems pertaining to the distribution and high cost of e-bikes, are significant factors that weigh down the global market's development.



The global e-bike market covers the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



Globally, Europe is anticipated to become the fastest-growing market for e-bike during the years 2021-2028. In the region, citizens are opting for e-bikes as a mode of commute, and also as part of leisure activities. Moreover, these bikes are helping in solving region's logistics problems as they are space-saving and eco-friendly. This further augments the adoption of e-bikes across the region.



Furthermore, in several parts of the European countries, e-bikes are considered to outsell the traditional bikes, owing to the growing inclination of consumers towards maintaining physical fitness. Additionally, the infrastructure for e-bikes has developed significantly in countries such as Germany, France, and Italy, among others. This further indicates the growing trend of e-bikes in the region's countries, which is also expected to expand the e-bike market in Europe.



The well-known companies profiled in the e-bike market include Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co KG, Accell Group, Golden Wheel Group, Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem, Trek Bicycle Corporation, BMZ GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Fuji-Ta Bicycle Co Ltd, Shimano Inc, Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd, Vanmoof, Riese & Mueller, Derby Cycle, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co Ltd, QWIC, and Stromer.



Riese & Mueller is mainly involved in the manufacturing of e-bikes, e-cargo bikes, and folding bikes. The company is shaping the future's e-mobility products, representing application-oriented product development and innovated e-bike technology. Established in 1933, the company has its presence across the world, distributing its wide range of products through an exclusive specialist dealer network. It has its headquarter located in Germany.



