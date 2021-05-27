Worldwide Electron Microscopes Industry to 2031 - Key Market Trends

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Electron Microscopes 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Future research and development needs are dependent upon the capacity of instrumentation to measure, sense, fabricate, and manipulate matter at the nanoscale. Electron microscopy has the advantage over other characterisation techniques (e.g., bulk spectroscopy or electrical testing) in that it is descriptive, producing images of objects that are directly related to their structure, morphology, and composition, and hence it directly uncovers spatial heterogeneities. This is crucial in semiconductors manufacturing and advanced technology industrial R&D. In addition to the need for ultra-high-resolution imaging, demand for high-precision prior sample processing and high sensitivity electron microscopes has grown in fields including the environment and new energy, new materials, and life sciences.

The Global Market for Electron Microscopes 2021-2031 presents an in-depth analysis of the electron microscopes market by products, revenues, markets and companies. This report includes electron microscopes used in semiconductors, materials and nanomaterials research, manufacturing and process industries, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, clinical and diagnostic, and other industries.

The Global Market for Electron Microscopes 2021-2031 covers electron microscope equipment manufacturers and suppliers based on their product portfolios, recent developments and core strategies. The electron microscope market addressed in this report has been analyzed for the four main global areas of North America, Europe, Asia and ROW.

Companies profiled in the report include Carl Zeiss, Hitachi High-Technologies, Tescan, JEOL Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for electron microscopes.

Analysis of the transmission electron microscopy (TEM), scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and dual beam markets through 2031 including unit sales, and conservative and optimistic revenue estimates.

Analyses of global market trends.

Discussion of key market participants, extensive product segments, supporting technologies, trends and market dynamics and geographic trends.

Evaluation of the market by end users.

Comprehensive company profiles for all companies in the electron microscope market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

1.1 Report scope

1.2 Research methodology



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Market drivers and trends in electron microscopes

2.1.1 Trends in 2020

2.2 Revenues and sales (Electron Microscopes) 2028-2031

2.2.1 Semiconductors

2.2.2 Life and health sciences

2.2.3 Materials and nanomaterials research

2.2.4 Regional markets

2.3 Competition



3 THE GLOBAL SCANNING PROBE MICROSCOPES MARKET

3.1 Market structure

3.2 Scanning Electron Microscopes (SEM)

3.2.1 SEM key players

3.2.2 Bench/tabletop SEMs

3.2.3 Prices

3.2.3.1 Non-Analytical Scanning Electron Microscope Unit Sales

3.2.3.2 Analytical Scanning Electron Microscope Unit Sales

3.2.4 Market share

3.3 Transmission Electron Microscopes (TEM)

3.3.1 TEM producers

3.3.2 Prices

3.3.3 The global market

3.4 Dual Beam instruments (FIB-SEM)

3.4.1 Unit sales 2010-2031

3.4.2 Global revenues 2010-2031

3.5 Cryo-TEM



4 ELECTRON MICROSCOPES MARKET, BY REGION

4.1 North America

4.2 Asia

4.3 Europe

4.4 Rest of the World



5 END USERS MARKETS FOR ELECTRON MICROSCOPES

5.1 Semiconductors and electronics market

5.1.1 Trends

5.1.2 Revenues 2010-2031

5.2 Materials and nanomaterials research

5.2.1 Global market

5.2.2 Revenues 2010-2031

5.3 Life sciences market

5.3.1 Global market

5.3.2 EM producers in the life sciences market

5.3.3 Revenues 2010-2031



6 ELECTRON MICROSCOPE COMPANY PROFILES

