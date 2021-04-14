Worldwide Electronic Skin Patches Industry to 2031 - Commercialized Mainly for Healthcare and Personalized Medicine Applications

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Electronic Skin Patches to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Electronic Skin Patches to 2031 provides is an in depth analysis of the market for electronic skin patches, which is shaping the future of healthcare. Product areas covered include continuous glucose monitoring (CGN) skin patches, Cardiovascular monitoring skin patches, temperature and respiratory rate monitoring, pregnancy and newborn monitoring, electrical stimulation skin patches, hydration and sweat sensing skin patches, wound monitoring and care, motion sensing, medical implants, sleep trackers, wearable RFID, robotics, and wireless and self-powering skin patches.

Insight into how healthcare is being transformed with data collection and monitoring through wearable electronic skin patches.

Global market revenues for electronic skin patches, by market, historical and forecast to 2031.

Analysis of electronic skin patches for disease prevention, clinical trials and chronic disease management

Opportunities and challenges

Overview of the future market for electronic skin patches.

Profiles of 136 companies in the electronic skin patches market. Companies profiled include VitalConnect, Sensium Healthcare Ltd, Quad industries SA, iRhythm Technologies Ltd., Enfucell Oy, Leaf Healthcare, Inc., VivaLNK, WearOptimo and many more.

Flexible and stretchable skin patches are being commercialized mainly for healthcare and personalized medicine applications.

Applications include:

diagnostics from sweat and interstitial fluid.

temperature, cardiovascular and hydration monitoring.

cosmetic treatments with electrical stimulation.

wrinkle removal via electrical stimulation.

wound healing of skin accelerated by ionic currents that can activate electromigration of keratinocytes.

iontophoretic drug delivery.

ergonomic human-machine.

motion sensing.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The evolution of electronics

1.1.1 The wearables revolution

1.1.2 Wearable market leaders

1.1.3 Flexible, stretchable, thin, and large-area form factors

1.2 What are flexible and stretchable electronics?

1.2.1 From rigid to flexible and stretchable

1.2.2 Flexible and stretchable electronics in wearables

1.2.3 Stretchable artificial skin

1.2.4 Flexible and stretchable skin patches

1.2.5 Organic and printed electronics

1.2.6 New conductive materials

1.2.7 Foldable smartphones and tablets

1.3 Growth in flexible and stretchable electronics market

1.3.1 Recent growth in Printed, flexible and stretchable products

1.3.2 Future growth

1.3.3 Nanotechnology as a market driver

1.3.4 Growth in remote health monitoring and diagnostics

1.4 Innovations at CES 2021

1.5 Investment funding 2019-2021



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES

3.1 Market drivers

3.2 Current state of the art

3.3 Wearable medical device products

3.4 Applications of skin patches

3.4.1 Nanomaterials-based devices

3.4.2 Materials

3.5 Market challenges



4 TEMPERATURE AND RESPIRATORY RATE MONITORING

4.1 Companies and products



5 WEARABLE AND HEALTH MONITORING AND REHABILITATION

5.1 Companies and products



6 CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (CGM)

6.1 Minimally-invasive CGM sensors

6.1.1 Technologies

6.2 Non-invasive CGM sensors

6.2.1 Commercial devices

6.3 Companies and products



7 CARDIOVASCULAR MONITORING

7.1 ECG sensors

7.1.1 Companies and products

7.2 PPG sensors

7.2.1 Companies and products



8 PREGNANCY AND NEWBORN MONITORING

8.1 Companies and products



9 WEARABLE TEMPERATURE MONITORING

9.1 Companies and products



10 HYDRATION SENSORS

10.1 Companies and products



11 WEARABLE SWEAT SENSORS (Medical and Sports)

11.1 Companies and products



12 WEARABLE DRUG DELIVERY

12.1 Companies and products



13 COSMETIC SKIN PATCHES

13.1 Companies and products



14 SMART WOUNDCARE PATCHES

14.1 Companies and products



15 FITNESS TRACKERS

15.1 Products



16 SLEEP TRACKERS

16.1 Products



17 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

17.1 Global wearables market

17.1.1 By product type, 2015-2031, billions USD

17.1.2 Market share by product type

17.2 Medical wearables market, 2015-2031, billions USD

17.3 Medical wearables market share, by product type



18 COMPANY PROFILES



19 REFERENCES



