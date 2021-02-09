Worldwide Functional Drinks Industry to 2024 - Escalating Disposable Income is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Functional Drinks Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global functional drinks market has progressed promptly over the years and the market is further anticipated to escalate during the forecasted years 2020 to 2024.

The market would augment owing to numerous growth drivers such as escalating disposable income, rising youth population, increasing urban population, swelling functional food demand, bulging employed population, surging health awareness, etc.

However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are changes in consumers' preferences and criticism of energy drink products. Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like augmenting demand for vegan beverages, escalating e-commerce retail sales, rising number of sports events, etc.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global functional drinks market with description of market sizing and growth. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed analysis of market by value, by type and by region.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global functional drinks market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some of the major players operating in the global functional drinks market are Nestle S.A., The Coca Cola Company, Monster Beverage Corporation and PepsiCo, Inc., whose company profiling has been done in the report. Furthermore, in this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Functional drinks are non-alcoholic beverages with certain health benefits which keep the body hydrated and supply overall body nutrients. Functional drinks provide several health related benefits like manages cholesterol level, form healthy immune system, advances the health of the bone, heart, and other benefits connected with eye and vision. Some popular functional beverages include energy drinks, probiotic drinks, herbal and fruit teas, fruit & vegetable juices, fortified water, yogurt & dairy drinks, non-dairy beverages, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Functional Drinks: An Overview

2.2 Types of Functional Beverages: An Overview

2.3 Nutrients in Beverages: An Overview

2.4 Energy Drinks Production Process

2.5 Segmentation of Functional Drinks

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Functional Drinks Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Functional Drinks Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Functional Drinks Market Value by Type (Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Functional Juices and Other)

3.1.3 Global Functional Drinks Market Value by Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa)

3.2 Global Functional Drinks Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Energy Drinks Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Sports Drinks Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Functional Juices Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Other Functional Drinks Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Functional Drinks Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Functional Drinks Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Functional Drinks Market by Region (the US and rest of North America)

4.1.3 The US Functional Drinks Market by Value

4.1.4 The US Functional Drinks Market by Type (Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Functional Juices and Other)

4.1.5 The US Energy Drinks Market by Value

4.1.6 The US Sports Drinks Market by Value

4.1.7 The US Functional Juices Market by Value

4.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks Market by Value

4.3 Europe Functional Drinks Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Functional Drinks Market by Value

4.4 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Market by Value

5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.2 Regional Impact COVID-19

5.3 Global Number of COVID-19 Active Cases

5.4 Variation in Organic Traffic

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Escalating Disposable Income

6.1.2 Rising Youth Population

6.1.3 Increasing Urban Population

6.1.4 Swelling Functional Food Demand

6.1.5 Bulging Employed Population

6.1.6 Surging Health Awareness

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Changes in Consumers' Preferences

6.2.2 Criticism of Energy Drink Products

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Augmenting Demand for Vegan Beverages

6.3.2 Escalating E-commerce Retail Sales

6.3.3 Rising Number of Sports Events

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Functional Drinks Market Players: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 The Coca Cola Company

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Monster Beverage Corporation

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Nestle SA

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 PepsiCo, Inc.

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

