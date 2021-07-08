Worldwide Hair Brush Industry to 2029 - by Type, Application, End-users, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Brush Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hair brush market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2029. The growth is mainly attributable to increased awareness about personal care and grooming. Hair brushing regularly is useful as it stimulates blood flow to the scalp, which aids in the movement of oxygen and nutrients to the root, stem, and bulb of the hair. This report covers all the quantitative aspects of the hairbrush market and also talks about its key drivers, the challenges it faces, the growth opportunities present in the market, and its future prospects.



Personal Hairbrush Segment Dominates the Market



The market is segmented on the basis of type of hairbrush, application, end-user, distribution channel, and regional basis. Based on the application segment, the personal brush segment dominates the market owing to the day-to-day consumption by consumers, increasing population, and disposable income whereas the professional segment is anticipated to experience rapid growth due to increasing demand from salons. Furthermore, due to the high-quality material used to make paddle brushes and the various health benefits and comfort provided by cushion brushes, paddle brushes, and cushion brushes have been dominating the market in terms of type. Paddle brushes accounted for more than 30% of the market.



Market Growth is Fueled by Increasing Grooming Awareness



Brushing hair regularly stimulates numerous hormones and oil-generating glands, keeping hair pores and scalp open for better hair breathing. Grooming and styling with hairbrushes are gaining popularity. Moreover, consumer awareness about hair cleanliness and rising per-capita disposable income have led to an increase in the use of high-quality hair care products around the globe. Health benefits like efficient treatment of the scalp and the smoothness of hair have further forced hairbrushes to be used between both males and females. Another factor that drives growth in the market is the growing number of hair spas and salons. The hair brushes have also become massive for usage in animals, in which specialized brushes on animals, such as dogs, cats, horses, and cattle, are utilized by groomers and pet owners.



Lack of product innovation a major challenge



The lack of product innovation is, however, likely to hinder global market growth. Product innovation is a challenge for hair brush manufacturers. As a result, price wars have resulted in profit-cutting. Because of low prices and low weight, the consumer prefers hairbrushes from plastics more and more. One of the most significant challenges for market participants is distribution. For the majority of purchases, the global hairbrush market is heavily reliant on exclusive/full-service distributors and the open-line channel. Furthermore, the rising usage of technologically advanced hair brushes is projected to act as a hindrance to market expansion.



Asia Pacific to Remain Market Leader



The hair brush market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and the rest of the world based on the regional segmentation. The hair brush market was dominated by Asia-Pacific. The regions' dominance is owed to decreasing youth unemployment rate which is mainly due to increased employment in the manufacturing and e-commerce sector. America is expected to have a considerable presence in the hair brush market, owing to the increasing growth of the spa industry, which has led to the provision of a variety of services. The residents of this region have a strong fashion sense, which leads to the adoption of a variety of hairstyles, which is likely to boost consumption.



Major players of Hair Brush Market are Tangle Teezer, Good Hair Day, L'Oreal, Vega, Braun, Scalpmaster, Babyliss, Braun, Mason Pearson and Crave Naturals. To stay competitive in the global hair brush market, players have used a variety of marketing methods such as new product launches, growth, joint ventures, and acquisitions. The research includes a complete study of top organizations as well as a discussion of market competition. The major players in the hair brush market use product introduction as a major strategy.



