Worldwide HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats
Aug 24, 2020, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles market accounted for $0.71 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $10.29 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 34.4% during the forecast period. While the factors like increasing demand for autonomous driving and increasing investment by Start-UPS in development of HD maps are driving the growth of the market. However, limited standardization in HD maps is restraining the market growth.
HD or high definition maps, are fast gaining traction on account of the increasing awareness about the sophisticated technology which helps to provide accurate navigation and higher dependence on the internet.
Based on solution type, cloud based segment is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to the need for lesser storage space. Moreover, major companies to have a few offer HD map product as cloud-based services. On the basis of geography, North America is estimated to have a huge demand due to huge customer base and high disposable income of end-users in the US have fueled the demand for high-end safety vehicles in this region.
Some of the key players in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market include NVIDIA, Civil Maps, Deepmap, Inc., Here Technologies, Mapmyindia, Momenta, Navinfo, Navmii, The Sanborn Map Company, and Tomtom.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market, By Service Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Mapping
5.3 Updates & Maintenance
5.4 Localization
5.5 Advertisement
6 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market, By Level of Automation
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Autonomous (Level 4&5)
6.3 Semi-Autonomous (Level 2&3)
7 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market, By Solution Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Embedded
7.3 Cloud Based
8 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial Vehicles
8.3 Passenger Car
9 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market, By Usage
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial Mobility
9.3 Personal Mobility
10 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 NVIDIA
12.2 Civil Maps
12.3 Deepmap, Inc.
12.4 Here Technologies
12.5 Mapmyindia
12.6 Momenta
12.7 Navinfo
12.8 Navmii
12.9 The Sanborn Map Company
12.10 Tomtom
