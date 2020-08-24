Worldwide HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles market accounted for $0.71 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $10.29 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 34.4% during the forecast period. While the factors like increasing demand for autonomous driving and increasing investment by Start-UPS in development of HD maps are driving the growth of the market. However, limited standardization in HD maps is restraining the market growth.



HD or high definition maps, are fast gaining traction on account of the increasing awareness about the sophisticated technology which helps to provide accurate navigation and higher dependence on the internet.



Based on solution type, cloud based segment is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to the need for lesser storage space. Moreover, major companies to have a few offer HD map product as cloud-based services. On the basis of geography, North America is estimated to have a huge demand due to huge customer base and high disposable income of end-users in the US have fueled the demand for high-end safety vehicles in this region.



Some of the key players in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market include NVIDIA, Civil Maps, Deepmap, Inc., Here Technologies, Mapmyindia, Momenta, Navinfo, Navmii, The Sanborn Map Company, and Tomtom.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market, By Service Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Mapping

5.3 Updates & Maintenance

5.4 Localization

5.5 Advertisement



6 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market, By Level of Automation

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Autonomous (Level 4&5)

6.3 Semi-Autonomous (Level 2&3)



7 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market, By Solution Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Embedded

7.3 Cloud Based



8 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial Vehicles

8.3 Passenger Car



9 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market, By Usage

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial Mobility

9.3 Personal Mobility



10 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 NVIDIA

12.2 Civil Maps

12.3 Deepmap, Inc.

12.4 Here Technologies

12.5 Mapmyindia

12.6 Momenta

12.7 Navinfo

12.8 Navmii

12.9 The Sanborn Map Company

12.10 Tomtom



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12d3pp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

