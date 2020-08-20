Worldwide Industrial Air Purifiers Industry to 2027 - Technological Advancements Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Air Purifiers Market by Type, Portability, and End-user Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global industrial air purifiers market size is expected to reach $4,164.2 million in 2027 from $2,711.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 34.1% share of the global industrial air purifiers market.



The deteriorating air quality, owing to heavy traffic, an increase in industrialization, and combustion of fossil fuels has assisted in increasing the cases of respiratory infections and pulmonary diseases, globally. Such diseases contribute toward long-term ailments, which decrease the life expectancy of human beings. The industrial air purifiers, therefore, help in maintaining the air quality standards within the enclosed area where employees spend most of their time. This provides a safe environment for the occupants, which in turn, drives the growth of the global industrial air purifiers market.



Furthermore, the global employment in industries has been propelling significantly in the recent years, due to increase in demand for processed food and metal fabrication. Individuals employed in such industries face direct impacts of the unnatural environment of the enclosed industrial spaces. For instance, the general working shift time of an employee in industry is eight to nine hours. During this period, the employee constantly inhales smoke, fumes, and other small dust particles induced through industrial processes. Such employees face severe health hazards, which may cause prolonged negative effects. Thus, for maintaining indoor industrial environment and to promote safety of employees, the implementation of industrial air purifiers is necessary. This significantly contributes toward the growth of the industrial air purifier market. Although various regulations have been implemented for maintaining the quality of emissions from industries, the regulations for maintaining air quality standards in the industrial workspace are comparatively few.



To overcome this, various environment protection organizations, such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), have specified regulations regarding the health of the workers by implementing appropriate laws. Such initiatives promote the use of industrial air purifiers, which, in turns, augments the market growth.



However, high costs and excessive energy consumption of industrial air purifiers are the major restraining factor of industrial air purifiers market. In addition, a lack of awareness in developing countries of Asia, Africa, and Latin America regarding indoor air quality in industries negatively affects the growth of the market.



On the contrary, constant technological advancements in air filters increase the air cleaning capacity of industrial air purifiers significantly. In addition, the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and sensors enable effortless use of industrial air purifiers. All these factors are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global industrial air purifiers market.



The key market players profiled in the report include Camfil, Honeywell International Inc., SPX Corporation, Trotec GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Euromate BV, VFA Solutions B.V., Daikin Industries, Ltd. (AAF International), Airoshine Air Purifiers, and Mankastu Impex Pvt. Ltd. (Atlanta Healthcare).



Key Benefits



The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global industrial air purifiers market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive industrial air purifiers market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

The global industrial air purifiers market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Key Findings



By type, the molecular segment dominated the global industrial air purifiers market share in 2019.

On the basis of portability, the portable air purifiers segment is expected to generate high revenue, globally.

Depending on end-user industry, the metal processing segment garnered major share of the industrial air purifiers market in 2019.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019.

dominated the market in 2019. LAMEA is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Low-To-Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Low-To-Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3. Moderate Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate to High Threat of New Entrants

3.3.5. High Intensity of Rivalry

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality

3.5.1.2. Increase in Occupational Hazards for Industrial Workers

3.5.1.3. Government Initiatives for Maintaining Air Quality in Workspaces

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of Awareness for Indoor Air Quality

3.5.2.2. High Product Costs Coupled With Increased Energy Consumption

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Technological Advancements in Air Purification SysteMS



Chapter 4: Industrial Air Purifiers Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.2. Molecular

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.3. Particulate

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 5: Industrial Air Purifiers Market, by Portability

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Portability

5.2. Portable

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.3. Non-Portable

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 6: Industrial Air Purifiers Market, by End-User Industry

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Business

6.2. Food & Beverage

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.3. Metal Processing

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.4. Agriculture

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.5. Construction

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.6.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 7: Industrial Air Purifiers Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019

8.2. Top Winning Strategies



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1Airoshine Air Purifiers

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Key Executive

9.1.3. Company Snapshot

9.1.4. Operating Business Segments

9.1.5. Product Portfolio

9.2. Atlanta Healthcare

9.3. Camfil Ab

9.4. Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Aaf International Co. Inc.)

9.5. Euromate Bv

9.6. Honeywell International, Inc.

9.7. Parker Hannifin Corporation

9.8. Spx Corporation

9.9. Trotec GmbH

9.10. Vfa Solutions B. V.



