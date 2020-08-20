Worldwide Industry for Batteries to 2027 - Featuring GS Yuasa International, BYD & A123 Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Lead Acid, Li-ion, Nickle Metal Hydride, Ni-cd), by Application (Automotive, Industrial, Portable), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery market size is expected to reach USD 310.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027. Technological advancements in terms of enhanced efficiency and cost reduction are likely to open new paths for the global market over the estimated period.



Increasing use in aircraft emergency systems in case of non-availability of auxiliary power units (APUs) for ground operations, restarting, and braking the auxiliary power units is expected to propel high capacity battery demand. High density and low cost of the lead-acid battery will support use in grid storage and emergency power supply applications, thus augmenting market growth.



The automotive sector is witnessing high growth in plug-in HEVs and EVs segment, which is expected to boost demand. Additionally, successful lucrative incentives and commercialization have been reassuring OEMs to introduce new electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles models in the market across the region in upcoming years.



Nickel-cadmium batteries find applications in portable battery devices, such as cordless handsets, and an increase in their usage will propel battery demand. Mounting application scope in the railway sector for locomotive starting, emergency braking, air-conditioning, coach power, and lighting for signaling will further fuel the growth of the market.



The industrial application segment accounted for 29.4% share of the global revenue in 2019. Industrial applications include wheelchairs, aviation, golf carts, satellites, forklifts, power tools, and grid storage batteries. Growing energy requirements have resulted in augmented usage of storage applications in off grid and on grid areas, which has directly impacted the demand for battery storage devices.



On account of the presence of key manufacturers in South Korea and Japan, the potential consumer electronics industry across India, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia is likely to generate high demand for li-ion batteries in the next few years. Growing automobile manufacturing in China and India is expected to drive demand for lead-acid batteries in the upcoming years.



Battery Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a substantial rate throughout the forecast period. China is expected to account for the maximum share in the Asia Pacific region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market segmentation & scope

1.2. Information procurement

1.2.1. Purchased database

1.2.2. Analyst's internal database

1.2.3. Secondary sources &third-party perspectives

1.2.4. Primary research

1.3. Information analysis

1.3.1. Data analysis models

1.4. Market formulation & data visualization

1.5. Data validation & publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Definitions



Chapter 4. Battery Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1. Market Size and Growth Prospects

4.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Raw Material Trends

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

4.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

4.4.3. Opportunity Assessment

4.5. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.6. Technological Overview

4.7. Regulatory Framework

4.8. Business Environment Analysis Tools

4.8.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

4.8.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.9. Impact of Corona Virus on Battery Market



Chapter 5. Battery Market Product Outlook

5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027(Revenue, USD Billion)

5.2. Lithium-Ion

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

5.3. Lead Acid

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

5.4. Nickel Metal Hydride

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

5.5. Nickel Cadmium

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Battery Market Application Outlook

6.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

6.2. Automotive Batteries

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

6.3. Industrial Batteries

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

6.4. PorTable Batteries

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Battery Regional Outlook

7.1. Battery Market, By Region, 2019 & 2027

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts by Product, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts by Application, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.2.3. The U.S.

7.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts by Product, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts by Application, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.2.4. Canada

7.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts by Product, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts by Application, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.2.5. Mexico

7.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts by Product, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts by Application, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts by Product, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts by Application, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.3.3. Germany

7.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts by Product, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts by Application, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.3.4. The U.K.

7.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts by Product, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts by Application, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.3.5. France

7.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts by Product, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts by Application, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts by Product, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts by Application, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.4.3. China

7.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts by Product, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts by Application, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.4.4. India

7.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts by Product, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.4.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts by Application, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.4.5. Japan

7.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts by Product, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.4.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts by Application, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.5. Central and South America

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts by Product, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts by Application, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.5.3. Brazil

7.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts by Product, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.5.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts by Application, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.5.4. Argentina

7.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts by Product, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts by Application, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.6. MEA

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts by Product, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts by Application, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.6.3. Saudi Arabia

7.6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts by Product, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.6.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts by Application, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.6.4. UAE

7.6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts by Product, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.6.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts by Application, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. GS Yuasa International Ltd.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Financial performance

8.1.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.4. Recent developments

8.2. BYD Company Ltd.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Financial performance

8.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.4. Recent developments

8.3. A123 Systems LLC

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Financial performance

8.3.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.4. Recent developments

8.4. Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Financial performance

8.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments

8.5. Shenzhen Huayu New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.,

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Financial Performance

8.5.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.4. Recent developments

8.6. Johnson Controls

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Financial performance

8.6.3. Product benchmarking

8.6.4. Recent developments

8.7. NEC Corporation

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Financial Performance

8.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.7.4. Recent Developments

8.8. Panasonic Corporation

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Financial Performance

8.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.8.4. Recent Developments

8.9. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Financial performance

8.9.3. Product benchmarking

8.9.4. Recent developments

8.10. Toshiba Corporation

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Financial performance

8.10.3. Product benchmarking

8.10.4. Recent developments

8.11. LG Chem Ltd.

8.11.1. Company overview

8.11.2. Financial performance

8.11.3. Product benchmarking

8.11.4. Recent developments

8.12. Saft

8.12.1. Company overview

8.12.2. Financial performance

8.12.3. Product benchmarking

8.12.4. Recent developments

8.13. Sony Corporation

8.13.1. Company overview

8.13.2. Financial performance

8.13.3. Product benchmarking

8.13.4. Recent developments

8.14. Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.

8.14.1. Company overview

8.14.2. Financial performance

8.14.3. Product benchmarking

8.14.4. Recent developments

8.15. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.

8.15.1. Company overview

8.15.2. Financial performance

8.15.3. Product benchmarking

8.15.4. Recent developments



