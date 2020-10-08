Worldwide Industry for Beverage Cartons to 2026 - Featuring Tetra Pak, Krones and Elopak Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beverage Cartons Market - By Product Type, By Output Capacity, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Beverage Cartons market, which garnered revenue worth 619.93 (USD Million) will register a CAGR of over 5% during the period from 2020 to 2026.



The report offers assessment and analysis of the Beverage Cartons market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).



Inflating population and escalating trend towards consumption of ready-to-drink beverages like coffee and tea will boost the market trends. Furthermore, these machines are user-friendly and can be operated easily along with enhancing proficiency of manufacturing processes. Large number of players require flexible as well as high performing and proficient filling containers and this will transform into humongous demand for Beverage Cartons in the years ahead.



Furthermore, beverage containers are safe with many kinds of safeguards and electronic security tools. This will further enlarge the scope of beverage Cartons market in the near future. The market is likely to expand in the developing countries due to thriving manufacturing industries in these nations. Increase in the use of aseptic packaging and growing demand for the product in retail food service activities will prompt the business growth. Most prominently, rise in the intake of on-the-go diet leading to need for packaging services to elongate the shelf-life of the food items will steer the market expansion over the estimated timespan.



European Market To Establish Dominant Position Over Forecast Period



The growth of beverage Cartons in European continent over 2020-2026 is credited to high inclination towards use of advanced products leading to large-scale penetration of the product in the region. In addition to this, rise in the manufacture of the product in countries like Germany due to use of new technologies and improvement in the manufacturing processes will boost the regional market trends. High demand for fruit juice as well as dairy items in beverages sector will create lucrative avenues for the market in the region over the estimated timespan.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Beverage Cartons Market, 2016-2026(USD Million)

2.2. Beverage Cartons Market: Snapshot



3. Global Beverage Cartons Market- Industry Analysis

3.1. Beverage Cartons Market: Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Large number of players require flexible as well as high performing and proficient filling containers and this will transform into humongous demand for Beverage Cartons in the years ahead.

3.2.2. Rise in the intake of on-the-go diet leading to need for packaging services to elongate the shelf-life of the food items will steer the market expansion over the estimated time span.

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.4.1. Market attractiveness analysis By Product Types

3.4.2. Market attractiveness analysis By End-Use Application

3.4.3. Market attractiveness analysis By Output Capacity



4. Global Beverage Cartons Market- Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global Beverage Cartons Market: company market share, 2019

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2. New Product Types launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3. Price trend analysis



5. Global Beverage Cartons Market-Product Types Analysis

5.1. Global Beverage Cartons Market overview: By Product Types

5.1.1. Global Beverage Cartons Market Share, By Product Types ,2019 and 2026

5.2. Brick Carton Machines

5.2.1. Global Beverage Cartons Market by Brick Carton Machines , 2016-2026(USD Million)

5.3. Gable Top Machines

5.3.1. Global Beverage Cartons Market by Gable Top Machines, 2016-2026(USD Million)



6. Global Beverage Cartons Market- End-Use Application Analysis

6.1. Global Beverage Cartons Market overview: By End-Use Application

6.1.1. Global Beverage Cartons Market Share, By End-Use Application , 2019 and 2026

6.2. Fruit Juices

6.2.1. Global Beverage Cartons Market by Fruit Juices , 2016-2026(USD Million)

6.3. Dairy Products

6.3.1. Global Beverage Cartons Market by Dairy Products, 2016-2026(USD Million)

6.4. Carbonated Soda

6.4.1. Global Beverage Cartons Market by Carbonated Soda, 2016-2026(USD Million)

6.5. RTD Tea & Coffee

6.5.1. Global Beverage Cartons Market by RTD Tea & Coffee, 2016-2026(USD Million)

6.6. Water

6.6.1. Global Beverage Cartons Market by Water, 2016-2026(USD Million)

6.7. alcoholic Beverages

6.7.1. Global Beverage Cartons Market by alcoholic Beverages 2016-2026(USD Million)



7. Global Beverage Cartons Market- Output Capacity Analysis

7.1. Global Beverage Cartons Market overview: By Output Capacity

7.1.1. Global Beverage Cartons Market Share, By Output Capacity , 2019 and 2026

7.2. 9,000-12,000 Packages/hr

7.2.1. Global Beverage Cartons Market by 9,000-12,000 Packages/hr, 2016-2026(USD Million)

7.3. Below 9,000 Packages/hr

7.3.1. Global Beverage Cartons Market by Below 9,000 Packages/hr, 2016-2026(USD Million)

7.4. 12,000-24,000 Packages/hr

7.4.1. Global Beverage Cartons Market by 12,000-24,000 Packages/hr, 2016-2026(USD Million)

7.5. Above 24,000 Packages/hr

7.5.1. Global Beverage Cartons Market by Above 24,000 Packages/hr, 2016-2026(USD Million)



8. Company Profiles

8.1. SIG Combibloc Group, Inc.

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.1.4. Business Strategy

8.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2. Tetra Pak

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Product Portfolio

8.2.4. Business Strategy

8.2.5. Recent Developments

8.3. Econocorp, Inc.

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Product Portfolio

8.3.4. Business Strategy

8.3.5. Recent Developments

8.4. Krones AG

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

8.4.3. Product Portfolio

8.4.4. Business Strategy

8.4.5. Recent Developments

8.5. Elopak AS

8.5.1. Overview

8.5.2. Financials

8.5.3. Product Portfolio

8.5.4. Business Strategy

8.5.5. Recent Development

8.6. RA Jones & Co. Inc.

8.6.1. Overview

8.6.2. Financials

8.6.3. Product Portfolio

8.6.4. Business Strategy

8.6.5. Recent Development

8.7. Visy Industries Holdings Pty Ltd.

8.7.1. Overview

8.7.2. Financials

8.7.3. Product Portfolio

8.7.4. Business Strategy

8.7.5. Recent Development

8.8. Gerhard Schubert

8.8.1. Overview

8.8.2. Financials

8.8.3. Product Portfolio

8.8.4. Business Strategy

8.8.5. Recent Development

8.9. Shanghai Joylong Industry Co. Ltd.

8.9.1. Overview

8.9.2. Financials

8.9.3. Product Portfolio

8.9.4. Business Strategy

8.9.5. Recent Development



