Worldwide Industry for Biopreservation to 2026 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Biopreservation is a process that assists in the conservation of biospecimens such as DNA, saliva, and plasma. This process of biopreservation generally increases the durability, shelf life, and purity of the biosamples. The types of equipment in this process include freezers, liquid nitrogen, consumables, and also media & laboratory information management systems.



This process is also used to preserve food and extend its shelf life, specifically by using lactic acid bacteria. Growth in healthcare spending is assumed for better access to quality healthcare and advanced technology products such as biopreservation facilities, thereby widening the growth expectations. Moreover, the bio-banks, hospitals, and gene banks, which are major end-users for this market, are stimulating the key providers to establish technologically advanced biopreservation products to improve patient outcomes. The Biopreservation Market is projected to grow at a rate of 9.2% CAGR by 2026.



The biopreservation market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology, along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:



In the market for biopreservation, the application of biopreservation consists of therapeutic applications, research applications, clinical trials, and other applications. The biopreservation is primarily applied in therapeutics due to the advancements in regenerative medicine & customized medicine, an increase in the shift of cord blood banking, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases.



The end-users of the biopreservation market include biobanks, gene banks, hospitals, and other end users. The biobanks segment is expected to have a major share in the market. The major share of this segment is attributed to the increasing preference for the preservation of stem cells and the rising numbers of sperm and egg banks.



Further, according to the regional market of biopreservation, the North American region is recorded for the colossal share in the market. This is due to the continuous drug developments and the arrival of advanced therapies in the domain of biomedical research. Additionally, the increasing requirement of expensive and improved treatment for patients' chronic diseases is the key factor.



The rising incidence of chronic diseases, including cardiac, renal diseases, diabetes, and obesity, is the crucial factor that will propel the biopreservation market growth in the prevailing period. Government initiatives to encourage stem cell therapies to treat the disease, which will again propel market growth. Conversely, the strict regulations for producing biopreservation products and the evolution of room temperature storage procedures may limit the biopreservation market growth.



Merck KGaA, Avantor, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, BioLife Solutions, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc., Worthington Industries, Inc., Chart Industries, Inc, So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc., Princeton BioCision, LLC, Shanghai Genext Medical Technology Co. Ltd, Exact Sciences Corporation, Helmer Scientific, Inc., CryoTech, Inc., Arctiko, Nippon Genetics Europe, PHC Holdings Corporation, STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., AMS Biotechnology, and OPS Diagnostics. These are the few companies list of the biopreservation market.



Since the rapid increase in the number of research and developments gives the way of potentials for market growth, the biopreservation of biological samples has become a crucial segment. This helps the researchers to access the data of the number of people by the preserved biological samples.



This research presents a thorough analysis of market share, the present trends, and forthcoming evaluations to explain the approaching investment pockets.



This research provides market insights from 2020 to 2026, which is predicted to allow the shareholders to capitalize on the forthcoming opportunities.



This report further offers comprehensive insights into the region, which helps to understand the geographical market and assist in strategic business planning and ascertain future opportunities.



