Worldwide Industry for Corn Starch to 2026 - North America to Retain Industry Dominance

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corn Starch Market - By Application (Animal Feed, Food & Beverages, Paper & Corrugated, Textile, Pharmaceuticals, And Others), By Type (Modified Starch, Native Starch, And Sweeteners), And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Corn Starch market, which accrued revenue worth 17.3 (USD Billion) in 2019, is slated record the CAGR of nearly 7.3% over the period from 2020 to 2026. The report offers assessment and analysis of the Corn Starch market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, Type estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).



Starch is a natural polymer produced by plants in abundance and corn starch is one of its kind. Apparently, corn starch is derived from maize and is a common food constituent that is often utilized in order to thicken soups and make corn sugars & corn soups. In addition to this, corn starch is adaptable, can be easily modified, and finds slew of applications in adhesives, paper items, and textile production. Moreover, it is also used as anti-sticking agent and is utilized in Animal Feed sector.



Market Growth Drivers



Mechanical features and solubility of the product in water will drive the market trends. Apart from this, rise in the use of the product in food & beverages, paper & board, processed food, and detergents will proliferate the expansion of the market over the estimated timespan. In addition to this, corn starch is also utilized treating of human beings against glycogen storage ailment.



Furthermore, food producers minimize the manufacturing costs through addition of varying proportion of corn starch in food products and this will further boost the market growth in the foreseeable future. Escalating use of ethanol as a biofuel feedstock instead of petroleum will further expedite the growth of industry over the forthcoming years. Additionally, extensive product penetration in paper & textile sectors and its use as stabilizer will drive the market trends. However, unfavorable climate conditions can obstruct production of corn starch as well as hinder the supply chain of the product affecting its costs and this can impede the market growth.



North America To Retain Its Industry Dominance Even In Future



The growth of the market in North America over the forecast timeline is due to massive product utilization in animal feed along with its use in producing pet food, pharmaceutical, and personal care & cosmetic items in the countries like the U.S. Moreover, U.S. is the largest corn manufacturer. Additionally, intake of convenience diet as well as RTE snacks will steer the regional market trends over the forthcoming years.



Key players influencing the market growth include Tate & LyleGrain Processing Corporation, Avebe, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, and Ajinomoto Company.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description and Scope

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Corn Starch Market, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

2.2. Corn Starch Market: Snapshot



3. Global Corn Starch Market- Industry Analysis

3.1. Corn Starch Market: Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Food producers minimize the manufacturing costs through addition of varying proportion of corn starch in food products and this will further boost the market growth in the foreseeable future.

3.2.2. Extensive product penetration in paper & textile sectors and its use as stabilizer will drive the market trends.

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.4.1. Market attractiveness analysis By Type

3.4.2. Market attractiveness analysis By Application



4. Global Corn Starch Market- Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global Corn Starch Market: company market share, 2019

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2. New Product launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3. Price trend analysis



5. Global Corn Starch Market-Type Analysis

5.1. Global Corn Starch Market overview: By Type

5.1.1. Global Corn Starch Market share, By Type , 2019 and 2026

5.2. Modified Starch

5.2.1. Global Corn Starch Market by Modified Starch, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.3. Native Starch

5.3.1. Global Corn Starch Market by Native Starch, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.4. Sweeteners

5.4.1. Global Corn Starch Market by Sweeteners, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



6. Global Corn Starch Market-Application Analysis

6.1. Global Corn Starch Market overview: By Application

6.1.1. Global Corn Starch Market share, By Application , 2019 and 2026

6.2. Animal Feed

6.2.1. Global Corn Starch Market by Animal Feed, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.3. Paper & Corrugated

6.3.1. Global Corn Starch Market by Paper & Corrugated, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.4. Textile

6.4.1. Global Corn Starch Market by Textile, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.5. Food & Beverages

6.5.1. Global Corn Starch Market by Food & Beverages, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.6. Pharmaceuticals

6.6.1. Global Corn Starch Market by Pharmaceuticals, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Global Corn Starch Market by Others, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Cargill

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. Business Strategy

7.1.5. Recent Developments

7.2. Avebe

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.4. Business Strategy

7.2.5. Recent Developments

7.3. Tate & Lyle

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Portfolio

7.3.4. Business Strategy

7.3.5. Recent Developments

7.4. Global Bio-Chem technology

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Portfolio

7.4.4. Business Strategy

7.4.5. Recent Developments

7.5. Grain Processing Corporation

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Portfolio

7.5.4. Business Strategy

7.5.5. Recent Development

7.6. Ajinomoto Company

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Financials

7.6.3. Product Portfolio

7.6.4. Business Strategy

7.6.5. Recent Development



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60jro1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

