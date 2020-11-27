Worldwide Industry for Neonatal & Prenatal Care to 2025 - Major Players Include Medtronic, GE Healthcare and Cardinal Health Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Neonatal & Prenatal Care Market By Equipment (Prenatal, Neonatal, Phototherapy equipment, Hearing and vision screening instrument, pulse oximetry), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Neonatal & Prenatal Care Market size was valued at USD6 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for the growth of the neonatal & prenatal care market is rapid innovations regarding technology as well as infrastructural developments in the healthcare sector. Additionally, growing investments by the governing bodies and healthcare providers is another major factor that is anticipated to bode well for the growth of the neonatal & prenatal care market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, high birth rate in emerging nations is further anticipated to bolster the market growth through 2025.



The Global Neonatal & Prenatal Care Market is segmented based on equipment, application, end-user and region. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, pediatric & neonatal clinics and nursing homes. Out of which, the hospitals segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing application segment of the neonatal & prenatal care market during the forecast period as well. This growth can be accredited to presence of modern & technologically advanced medical equipment in the hospitals to ensure enhanced patient care. Along with that, abundance of specialists in a hospital is another factor which is further boosting the growth of the segment across the globe.

Major players operating in the Global Neonatal & Prenatal Care Market include Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Smith's Medical, Getinge AB, Atom Medical Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Masimo, Natus Medical Incorporated, Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd, Vyaire Medical, Becton Dickinson, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Welch Allyn, Utah Medical Products Inc. The companies operating in the neonatal & prenatal care market across the globe are focussing more towards expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as new product and service launches, among others, in order to sustain in the highly competitive industry.

Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Neonatal & Prenatal Care Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Neonatal & Prenatal Care Market based on equipment, application, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Neonatal & Prenatal Care Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Neonatal & Prenatal Care Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Neonatal & Prenatal Care Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Neonatal & Prenatal Care Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of hospitals/clinics across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the new services, healthcare technologies and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Neonatal & Prenatal Care Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The author sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



