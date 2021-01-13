Worldwide Industry for Online Video Platforms to 2026 - Key Factors Impacting the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Video Platforms Market By Component, By Streaming Type, By Platforms Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Online Video Platforms Market size is expected to reach $13.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 14.4% CAGR during the forecast period. An online video platform (OVP) is chargeable software that permits content owners and publishers to manage, track, transcode, store, publish, and monetize online video content on their channels. In addition, the platform streamlines the live streaming of videos, at the same time recording the live broadcast, and hosting videos according to the demand. Online video platforms are increasingly gaining popularity across handheld devices like tablets and smartphones. We can play live or pre-uploaded video content on these devices at any place and at any time as they are compatible.



Over the last few years, the market has witnessed major growth. This is owing to the increasing popularity of online videos, with viewership gradually beating conventional video content platforms like cable and satellite television. In the developed regions, this pattern is influencing the online video platform market positively. For example, in 2018, DirecTV owned by AT&T, a U.S.-based satellite pay television provider, lost 1.2 million pay-TV customers globally. This was mainly due to the severe competition created by Over the Top (OTT) and Video on Demand (VOD) players. On the other hand, DirecTV Now, AT&T's online version of DirecTV, obtained 436,000 new subscribers worldwide the same year. This is credited to changing preference of consumers towards online video content.



The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in severe lockdown regulations across various countries. This factor results in a major increment in the consumption of online video content because people considering indoor entertainment alternatives to pass their free time. Due to lockdown norms, various governments necessitate schools and colleges to take online classes. The outbreak of COVID-19 has played a major role in expanding the overall share of the education segment in the market. Due to the online classes, the overall revenue of many e-learning platforms has been increased.



By Component



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. The service segment is anticipated to witness major growth over the forecast years. This is owing to the rising demand for professional and managed services for video streaming platforms. With the surge of cloud-based video content, data security risks also expand. To address these limitations, enterprise managed services offer cloud security solutions that enable users to protect their websites, applications, and cloud data centers against a majority of cyberattacks.



By Streaming Type



Based on Streaming Type, the market is segmented into Video on Demand and Live Streaming. The video-on-demand segment held the highest market share in 2019. This is owing to the easy accessibility of videos over the cloud, which provides independence to stream videos constantly from any place. Another component encouraging the growth of the video-on-demand space is an opportunity to increase revenue from ads by providing more pertinent ad copy according to the interest of the user.



By Platforms Type



Based on Platforms Type, the market is segmented into Video Processing, Video Analytics, Video Distribution, Video Management and Others. The video processing segment held the highest market share in 2019. Video processing platforms offer features like high-density transcoding, effective IP conversion, adaptive bitrate packaging, encryption, and streaming into a modular and visualized solution. These solutions offer broadcasters a cost-effective method to give online video solutions, both on the live streaming and video-on-demand platform.



By End User



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Media & Entertainment, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Education, BFSI and Others. The education segment is anticipated to witness the significant CAGR during the forecast period. With the advent of advanced learning analytics dashboards over e-learning platforms, monitoring live interaction and learning progress has become much convenient. The wide scope availability of these modern analytics features is anticipated to encourage the adoption of e-learning platforms globally in the upcoming years.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the biggest CAGR over the forecast years. Due to the increased scope of video-on-demand and live streaming videos over online video platforms in the media and entertainment sector, the regional market is anticipated to witness promising growth. Moreover, the regional market is also boosted by increasing penetration of the internet across the region.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Mar - 2020, Dec) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Online Video Platforms Market by End Use

4.1 Global Media & Entertainment Online Video Platforms Market by Region

4.2 Global Retail Online Video Platforms Market by Region

4.3 Global IT & Telecommunication Online Video Platforms Market by Region

4.4 Global Education Online Video Platforms Market by Region

4.5 Global BFSI Online Video Platforms Market by Region

4.6 Global Other End Use Online Video Platforms Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Online Video Platforms Market by Component

5.1 Global Online Video Platforms Solution Market by Region

5.2 Global Online Video Platforms Services Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Online Video Platforms Market by Streaming Type

6.1 Global Video on Demand Online Video Platforms Market by Region

6.2 Global Live Streaming Online Video Platforms Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Online Video Platforms Market by Platforms Type

7.1 Global Video Processing Online Video Platforms Market by Region

7.2 Global Video Analytics Online Video Platforms Market by Region

7.3 Global Video Distribution Online Video Platforms Market by Region

7.4 Global Video Management Online Video Platforms Market by Region

7.5 Global Others Online Video Platforms Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Online Video Platforms Market by Region

8.1 North America Online Video Platforms Market

8.2 Europe Online Video Platforms Market

8.3 Asia Pacific Online Video Platforms Market

8.4 LAMEA Online Video Platforms Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Google, Inc. (YouTube)

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expense

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.1.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Akamai Technologies, Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expense

9.2.1 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.2.1.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.2.2 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Brightcove, Inc.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expense

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.3.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3.5.4 Geographical Expansions:

9.4 Comcast Corporation

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.4.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.4.4.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.5 Limelight Networks, Inc.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.6 Telstra Corporation Limited

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.7 RTL Group S.A. (SpotX, Inc.)

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.8 Panopto, Inc.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.8.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.8.2.3 Geographical Expansions:

9.9 Kaltura, Inc.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.9.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.10. MediaMelon, Inc.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



