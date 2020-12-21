Worldwide Industry for Saw Blades to 2025 - by Product Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saw Blades Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global saw blades market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. A saw blade refers to a tool used for cutting and modifying the shape of hard materials, such as marble, granite, wood, metal, stone and concrete. Circular, hand, band, straight and chain saw blades are some of the most commonly used variants that are designed with varying tooth configurations to obtain the desired cut. They are manufactured with toothed edges to facilitate smooth and clean cutting and have coatings of titanium, zirconium or chrome. These coatings are made through physical vapor deposition, which aids in improving tooth durability, performance and quality of the cut piece. As a result, these blades find extensive application across various industrial sectors, such as automotive, furniture, mining and construction.



Significant growth in the furniture manufacturing industry, along with rapid industrialization, is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, increasing construction, remodeling and renovation activities in recent years are providing a thrust to the market growth. Due to the improving standards of living, there is an increasing preference for decorative interiors and furniture, which is contributing to the rising demand for high-quality saw blades that can cut intricate designs and provide a premium finish to the products.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of automatic table saws equipped with monitors and sensors to prevent accidents, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are also emphasizing on creating variants with longer operational life and blades with precise cuts for minimal wear and tear. Other factors, including the rising demand for power saws from the automotive industry to cut metal or rubber parts for shaping the vehicle's body, door seams and seat frames, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global saw blades market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AKE Knebel GmbH & Co. KG, DoAll Company, Freud America Inc., Kinkelder B.V.,Ledermann GmbH & Co. KG, Leuco Tool Corporation, The M K Morse Company, Pilana Knives A.S., Simonds International L.L.C. (BGR Saws Inc.) and Stanley Black & Decker Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global saw blades market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global saw blades market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global saw blades market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Saw Blades Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Circular Saw

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Band Saw

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Chain Saw

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Hand Saw

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Wood Cutting

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Metal Cutting

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Stone Cutting

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1.2 Market Forecast

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.2.1 Market Trends

8.1.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Market Trends

8.2.3.2 Market Forecast

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Market Trends

8.2.4.2 Market Forecast

8.2.5 Australia

8.2.5.1 Market Trends

8.2.5.2 Market Forecast

8.2.6 Indonesia

8.2.6.1 Market Trends

8.2.6.2 Market Forecast

8.2.7 Others

8.2.7.1 Market Trends

8.2.7.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Market Trends

8.3.1.2 Market Forecast

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Market Trends

8.3.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3.3 United Kingdom

8.3.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.3.2 Market Forecast

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Market Trends

8.3.4.2 Market Forecast

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 Market Trends

8.3.5.2 Market Forecast

8.3.6 Russia

8.3.6.1 Market Trends

8.3.6.2 Market Forecast

8.3.7 Others

8.3.7.1 Market Trends

8.3.7.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.1.1 Market Trends

8.4.1.2 Market Forecast

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.2.1 Market Trends

8.4.2.2 Market Forecast

8.4.3 Others

8.4.3.1 Market Trends

8.4.3.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

8.5.3 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 AKE Knebel GmbH & Co. KG

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 DoAll Company

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Freud America Inc.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Kinkelder B.V.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 Ledermann GmbH & Co. KG

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Leuco Tool Corporation

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 The M K Morse Company

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 Pilana Knives A.S.

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Simonds International L.L.C. (BGR Saws Inc.)

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis



